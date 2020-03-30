Convicted sex offender moving to Adams County

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office announced that a convicted sex offender will move to the town of Friendship before the end of March, in compliance with Wisconsin law.

According to lieutenant Ryan Greeno, 53-year old Kent Kleven will move to 510 Adams St. in Friendship by March 31, where he will continue to undergo GPS tracking in accordance with registry laws. Greeno advised that Kleven is not currently wanted for any crimes in Wisconsin, but that the monitoring is standard practice for registered offenders.

“This sex offender has served the sentence imposed on him by the courts,” Greeno said in an email to the Wisconsin Dells Events. “He is not wanted by law enforcement at this time. This notification is not intended to increase fear, rather, it is our belief that an informed public is a safer public.”

Greeno also said that citizens should not use this information about Kleven to threaten or intimidate him. Harassment of a registered offender in Wisconsin can lead to legal action.

Kleven has been convicted of two different alleged sexual offenses in Wisconsin. The first came in 1993, when Kleven faced a conviction of sexual assault with force. According to an Associated Press report that ran in the Racine Journal Times, Kleven spent seven years in prison after forcing himself on a minor.