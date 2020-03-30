Convicted sex offender moving to Adams County

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office announced that a convicted sex offender will move to the town of Friendship before the end of March, in compliance with Wisconsin law.
According to lieutenant Ryan Greeno, 53-year old Kent Kleven will move to 510 Adams St. in Friendship by March 31, where he will continue to undergo GPS tracking in accordance with registry laws. Greeno advised that Kleven is not currently wanted for any crimes in Wisconsin, but that the monitoring is standard practice for registered offenders.
“This sex offender has served the sentence imposed on him by the courts,” Greeno said in an email to the Wisconsin Dells Events. “He is not wanted by law enforcement at this time. This notification is not intended to increase fear, rather, it is our belief that an informed public is a safer public.”
Greeno also said that citizens should not use this information about Kleven to threaten or intimidate him. Harassment of a registered offender in Wisconsin can lead to legal action.
You have free articles remaining.
Kleven has been convicted of two different alleged sexual offenses in Wisconsin. The first came in 1993, when Kleven faced a conviction of sexual assault with force. According to an Associated Press report that ran in the Racine Journal Times, Kleven spent seven years in prison after forcing himself on a minor.
“Kleven took a 16-year-old girl to an old logging road in the town of Rudolph where he put a rope around her throat, gagged her and assaulted her,” the report said.
Two years after his release, in 2002, Kleven was charged with attempted third-degree sexual assault in Adams County Circuit Court. According to the Racine Journal Times, Kleven was driving with a 21-year old woman, a student at UW-Stevens Point on Aug. 2, 2002.
He pulled off the road and told her to take her clothes off, pulling out a knife when she didn’t comply. The woman told Kleven she had to go to the bathroom and fled through the woods on foot, where she found another driver who drove her home and called the police.
After that incident, Kleven spent 11 more years in prison, alongside mandatory psychiatric care and no permitted contact with minors. If any Friendship resident wants further information on the Wisconsin Department of Corrections’ monitoring policies or any sex offender in the area, visit widocoffenders.org.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.