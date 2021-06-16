COPS Grant may help hiring: Waupun officer shortage under consideration

WAUPUN – The Waupun Police Department may get its 18th officer with the aid of a COPS Grant, with the application for funding approved by the city council Tuesday night.
COPS stands for Community Oriented Policy Services, which is administered as an office of the U.S. Department of Justice. A grant of $125,000 total could alleviate the tight finances of the city.
City Administrator Kathy Schlieve said, “We are requesting a resolution allowing the police department to apply for the 2021 COPS Hiring Program Grant. The grant, if received, would partially fund the 18th officer position for a three-year period. The grant awards cover up to 75 percent of an entry-level officer’s salary and fringe benefits, capped at $125,000. The reporting period of the grant is five years during which time the position funded must be retained. Grant applications are due June 22 and Sarah Van Buren will assist the PD in completing the submission. The city’s portion of the cost is $267,936 for a total of $392,936 over three years."
The position was outlined in the May 25 Special Common Council meeting.
“We’re currently at a staff with 17 sworn officers, if we’re full,” said Police Chief Scott Louden on that date. “Right now we’re three short off the schedule.”
Louden said that in 2006 the council approved an 18th officer, given the call volume that was present at that time. In 2011, there was a hiring freeze, an officer retired and the position was suspended. More recently, call volume has risen dramatically, requiring the 14 officers currently on staff to put in a total of $72,000 in annual overtime.
“Our officers are getting burned out,” he said. “We cannot continue to staff where we’re at today, with being short on the schedule, without officers leaving. They do not see a light at the end of the tunnel. They’re going to be looking and we’re going to lose good officers.”
Since May 25, Louden learned that one officer is leaving the department.
A shortage of qualified officer candidates is complicating the problem.
“Right now we can’t hire of recruit officers as it is,” Louden said. “We’re going to be going into our fifth process. We’ve gone through four processes already without hiring a single person. Recruitment needs to be a full time job, and that’s something we intend to address once we get up to full staff.”
He added, “Our officers need the full commitment of this council that there is light at the end of the tunnel and they don’t have to work 12- and 16-hour shifts.”
Given time constraints, training is suffering as well.
“We’ve always been a proactive police department – getting our officers the best training possible,” Louden said. “We keep up with the trends. Right now, I feel that we’re keeping status quo in all areas. Our traffic stops are way down. Our ability to identify criminals and their behavior is down. The Dodge County Sheriff wants us to be more involved in the Drug Task Force, which we can’t do.”
A note of concern was the impact of growing mental health needs in our community and the impact on police officer response and workload. It was reported that the department is on track for 14,000 calls for 2021 -- the highest call volume ever experienced.
Schlieve said setting the hiring as a priority, which was approved by the council, will put added strain on budget negotiations. The COPS grant will help, although the additional spending will still have an impact.
“Some hard choices will have to be made,” Schlieve said.
Another item on the agenda is offering a sign-on bonus for officer candidates. The May 26 Waupun Police & Fire Commission discussed the need to take action to support the WPD’s recruitment strategy to help address staffing difficulties. A bonus was discussed, and will be investigated as an option.
Alderman Pete Kaczmarski said giving a bonus to newcomers might be unfair to long-time employees. That will be considered in upcoming investigation of the topic.
Relief funds details
The city also established an account for American Rescue Plan Act funds. Waupun’s share of the ARPA funds is estimated to be $1.17 million, payable in two installments (half at end of June and half 12 months later).
A formal plan for use of the funds will involve input and no expenditures will be made until a plan is approved," Schlieve said.
Schlieve anticipates an August workshop on a preliminary plan. The city will have until the end of 2024 to fully spend available funds.
Sidewalks marked
The northeast section of Waupun is being marked for sidewalk replacements, reported Director of Public Works Jeff Daane. The last time the process was done was in 2009.
“Blue dots are city sidewalks, green dots are residents’ sidewalks and the pink marks are the defects,” Daane said.
Work will be completed in 2022, with other sections of the city to follow over the next three years.