COPS Grant may help hiring: Waupun officer shortage under consideration

“Our officers are getting burned out,” he said. “We cannot continue to staff where we’re at today, with being short on the schedule, without officers leaving. They do not see a light at the end of the tunnel. They’re going to be looking and we’re going to lose good officers.”

Since May 25, Louden learned that one officer is leaving the department.

A shortage of qualified officer candidates is complicating the problem.

“Right now we can’t hire of recruit officers as it is,” Louden said. “We’re going to be going into our fifth process. We’ve gone through four processes already without hiring a single person. Recruitment needs to be a full time job, and that’s something we intend to address once we get up to full staff.”

He added, “Our officers need the full commitment of this council that there is light at the end of the tunnel and they don’t have to work 12- and 16-hour shifts.”

Given time constraints, training is suffering as well.

