Coronavirus cases continue to rise in Dodge County

JUNEAU – Dodge County Public Health Officer Abby Sauer shared information regarding the rising COVID-19 case numbers Monday morning during a meeting of the Executive Committee.
While test numbers are slowly rising, the number of deaths has remained at five since June 24.
“We did have a little bump-up this last week (28),” said Sauer on Tuesday. “We had been averaging around two new cases per day and this last week we went up on average four a day. That’s not a crazy increase but it’s a steady climb and it’s not going down. The good news is that although positives are going up we’re still testing and getting a lot of negatives. Our percentages of positives are still going down, so we’re actually doing well in that sense.”
She said, “It’s not too concerning yet, although we will be watching the numbers over the next couple of weeks following the Fourth of July to see whether the holiday had any impact on transmission numbers. If we start getting reports that hospitals are getting overwhelmed and beds are filling up then we may have to consider going back to Phase one."
Dodge County is in Phase 2 of recovery, easing restrictions from the initial Phase 1 shut-down. If cases continue to increase, it is possible that Phase 1 restrictions may be reinstated, closing non-essential businesses that require close personal contact. There was no mention of face masks, which will be required in pubic starting next Monday in Dane County.
According to the weekly report issued Monday total positive tests are 478. Total negatives are 11,050. Community positives, excluding Department of Corrections numbers, total 253 (up 28 from the previous week). There are 38 cases begin actively monitored. A total of 210 individuals have recovered, with 29 individuals hospitalized from the start of case monitoring — an increase of one from last week.
Department of Corrections totals are now 232, up two from the previous week.
As of Tuesday, July 7, 487 people had tested positive (up nine from July 4), 32 individuals were being actively monitored (down six from July 4) and 218 individuals had recovered (up eight from July 4). Total negative tests came to 11,271 (up 221 from July 4).
Several individuals attended Monday’s meeting to share concerns about the shut-downs, and opposing an ordinance to allow the county to shut down businesses and/or prohibit large gatherings where COVID-19 restrictions may not be observed.
After approximately 250 individuals picketed last month’s county board meeting, no action was taken to create a public health ordinance. The draft document, which was up for discussion only, had been created to outline the process for Public Health Office procedures, the issuance of health orders and the mechanisms for enforcing the orders. For example, under the ordinance the county health officer, with approval from the county board, could limit mass gatherings, close facilities where there are outbreaks, quarantine people infected, require certain sanitation procedures and take other measures to limit the spread of coronavirus.
Sauer believes that a public health ordinance, or some variation, is needed.
“It’s so much more than a COVID-19 concern,” Sauer said. “There are other cases where things need to be done to protect the public, such as cases of active tuberculosis and other chronic diseases.”
After prolonged debate Board Chairman Russ Kottke deferred to the Wisconsin Counties Association, indicating that Dodge County would follow its lead.
“We’ll wait and see what they recommend,” Kottke said.
No action is expected this month, or even in August, until some sort of recommendation is received.
In the meantime, the Public Health Office will continue to monitor area case loads and to advise for continued caution.
“I’m really hoping that people took responsibility for their actions over the holiday, and that the number of cases will not rise significantly because of it,” Sauer said.
