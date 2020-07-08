Coronavirus cases continue to rise in Dodge County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JUNEAU – Dodge County Public Health Officer Abby Sauer shared information regarding the rising COVID-19 case numbers Monday morning during a meeting of the Executive Committee.

While test numbers are slowly rising, the number of deaths has remained at five since June 24.

“We did have a little bump-up this last week (28),” said Sauer on Tuesday. “We had been averaging around two new cases per day and this last week we went up on average four a day. That’s not a crazy increase but it’s a steady climb and it’s not going down. The good news is that although positives are going up we’re still testing and getting a lot of negatives. Our percentages of positives are still going down, so we’re actually doing well in that sense.”

She said, “It’s not too concerning yet, although we will be watching the numbers over the next couple of weeks following the Fourth of July to see whether the holiday had any impact on transmission numbers. If we start getting reports that hospitals are getting overwhelmed and beds are filling up then we may have to consider going back to Phase one."