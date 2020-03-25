Coronavirus: Mauston Food Pantry continuing operations

The Mauston Food Pantry is continuing to serve those who need help during the coronavirus outbreak.

According to Kathy Green, Mauston Food pantry director, the pantry will remain open during the outbreak to assist families who qualify for assistance.

“We will be remaining open as long as the grocery stores are open, as we are also considered essential,” Green said. “We have plenty of food, the government is making sure we will not run out… We will remain calm and helpful to everyone. We will be open, don’t panic.”

The pantry is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9:30-11 a.m. Green said those wishing assistance still need to bring photo identification and current mail. Families are able to receive assistance once a month.

Green said the pantry is taking precautions to ensure the safety of staffers and those the pantry is assisting. Prior to 8:45 a.m. on days the pantry is open, no one is allowed in the parking lot other than staff.

“Do not come and sit in the parking lot,” Green said. “If you are there when our staff arrives, you will need to leave and come back another day to be served.”