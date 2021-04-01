Coronavirus variant identified in Sauk County

An individual who tested positive for COVID-19 in Sauk County had the variant strain B.1.427, according to a press release from Sauk County Public Health Director Treemanisha Stewart.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The B.1.427 variant was initially identified in California in the summer of 2020, and is associated with increased person-to-person transmission of COVID-19, and may potentially cause more severe disease than the initial SARS-CoV-2 strain.

New variants are identified using a process called whole genome sequencing. Whole genome sequencing takes a sample of the virus and reads the genetic code, the RNA. By doing this, unique strains of the virus are able to be identified. DHS, the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene, and other laboratory partners regularly perform whole genome sequencing on a portion of positive tests.

“It is concerning that a more transmissible variant, meaning that the virus can spread more easily from person-to-person, has been identified in Sauk County. With this new strain being present in our county, it is even more important that we all continue to wear a mask, watch our distance, and wash our hands to stop the spread of COVID-19," Stewart said.