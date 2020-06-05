Correctional officer accused of sexually assaulting inmate at Portage prison

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A correctional officer at the Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage was charged Monday with sexually assaulting an inmate.

Logan Schultz of Baraboo, 28, had an initial appearance via video-conference in Columbia County Circuit Court. He was charged with second-degree sexual assault by correctional staff and misconduct as a public employee.

Judge Todd Hepler set a $10,000 signature bond and ordered Schultz to not have contact with the victim or the witness and to not go into the prison. He has since been released from jail of his own recognizance. Schultz faces more than 40 years in prison and $100,000 in fines if convicted of the charges.

According to the criminal complaint, a detective spoke with an inmate at the prison who said he and his cellmate had a clogged sink on about May 20. The alleged victim said Schultz was in and out of the cell several times dealing with the sink.

The inmate told the detective Schultz grabbed his genitals at which point he jumped away and Schultz asked him what he was doing. Schultz then allegedly told the inmate he thought he was attractive and that he liked him. The complaint says Schultz again touched the inmate who told him to stop and Schultz stepped out of the cell.