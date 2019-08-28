Baraboo Common Council members decided Tuesday they need to see more hypothetical options before choosing which projects to fund for 2021, including building a new fire department and EMS building and an anticipated public library expansion.
After hearing projections from Dawn Gunderson from the financial planning company Ehlers Inc. of Waukesha, council members expressed concern over the impact the projected debt could have on taxpayers. Gunderson indicated that through an analysis using more “conservative” growth numbers, if the city were to take on roughly $18 million in new debt, it would require an tax increase of $131 per $100,000 of house value for residents.
City Finance Director Cynthia Haggard shared her assumptions for upcoming years.
The capital plan tentatively calls for new debt in 2020 to be spent on road repairs, an office renovation at the Baraboo Civic Center and to cover the cost of the second design phase for a new fire and EMS station. Haggard said streets will be an annual cost of $750,000, the design costs will be about $600,000 and renovations will be an expense of around $40,000. In total, the new debt would be roughly $1.39 million for that year.
Haggard added that with a 1% increase in operating expenses, pay raises and a 5% health insurance increase, the levy will go up in 2020 to more than $8.8 million. She also noted the mill rate is projected to be 11.35 compared to 11.08 in 2019.
If the city were to approve a USDA loan at an interest rate of 3.5% to complete the fire and EMS station, it would have an annual payment of $512,000 until 2059. If the library expansion were to qualify for a loan instead, it would be an annual cost of $410,000 for the same amount of time.
Expansion of the Baraboo Public Library, which has not been renovated since 1982, would cost an estimated $10.4 million. It would increase in size by 22,000 square feet and work also would be done on the existing 14,000 square feet. Fundraising efforts have gathered roughly $1.5 million. Representatives from the library also have covered $175,000 for architectural fees, $300,000 toward the purchase of a property east of the library and $45,000 to buy property owned by the Methodist church.
Proponents of the project have called for council members to approve funding for the expansion to take place in 2021. Baraboo Library Director Jessica Bergin told council members Tuesday the projected timeline calls for work to start in spring 2021 and finish in early 2022.
Haggard said existing debt at the end of the year will be more than $16 million, with a city mandated debt limit at slightly more than $26 million. Council member Scott Sloan was concerned about breaking the city-mandated debt limit capacity if they approved both projects and added a total of $18 million in debt.
“I’m pretty sure it would put us well above that line, which is our self-imposed debt limit that we’re just jumping right over by doing some creative financing,” Sloan said. “It’s really all semantics if you call it general obligation debt or a general obligation loan. It’s still owned by the city and it pushes us way up over our own mandated debt capacity and nobody wants to talk about it.”
Council member Tom Kolb said he was concerned about the impact of increased borrowing on the city’s credit rating.
Council member John Ellington, who also serves as president of the Baraboo Public Library Board of Trustees asked fellow members whether they would consider borrowing for both but having the library pay the first 4-5 years of annual payments rather than the city. He said the library currently has about $1.8 million.
“So you want to borrow $2 million and repay 1.8?” Sloan said. “I’ll take that deal all day.”
After discussion about possible outcomes if the city were to delay a project or choose one over the other for a number of years, Haggard suggested a comprehensive view of their options.
In order to consider all of their choices, Haggard said she could create a “what-if” analysis showing how the city will be impacted by possible different projects moving forward. She said she also could project how each possibility would impact homeowners. The council agreed to review the analysis at its first September meeting.
