Countryside Ford of Columbus presented a $1,700 donation to the Columbus Beautification Fund for the new holiday decorations in Columbus.
Countryside Ford offered a promotion in August where a portion of the proceeds from the sale of all vehicles went towards the beautification fund. Countryside Ford wishes to thank their customers for purchasing a vehicle from them to make this donation possible.
This donation is part of Countryside’s ongoing commitment to give back to the Columbus and Fall River communities. In September, Countryside Ford will be donating a portion of the proceeds from the sale of all vehicles to the Columbus and Fall River First Responders.
