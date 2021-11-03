County approves budget, mill rate to increase $0.55

After two years of Juneau County residents seeing a reduction in their county tax bills, homeowners in the county will see a slight increase in the upcoming year.
The Juneau County Board of Supervisors approved a mill rate of about $6.41 per $1,000 of assessed value, an increase of $0.55 from the previous mill rate of $5.86 per $1,000 of assessed value. About $1.83 of the mill rate will go towards debt servicing while $4.59 is for county purposes, with the debt servicing portion increasing from $0.93 last year and the county portion decreasing from $4.92 last year. The budget was approved 18-1 at a meeting Nov. 2, with Supervisor Jack Jasinski the lone no vote.
Expenditures are budgeted for about $42.986 million under the approved budget, an increase of about $3 million from last year’s budget, while expected revenues increased from about $25.2 million last year to about $26.06 million, and the county is spending $821,000 from reserves. The value of the expenditures minus the revenues and reserves leaves a net county levy of about $16.1 million.
In addition to the net county levy, the county apportions an additional levy for state special charges, county bridge aid, and the county library tax. The additional levy adds about $435,000, increasing the total county levy to about $16.53 million.
The planned expenditures in the 2022 budget include about $2.24 million for Health and Human Services, $6.62 million for Public Safety, $5.48 million for general government and $1.29 million for culture, recreation and education.
The county’s total levy increased by about $2.64 million from last year, though the increase is offset by an increase in equalized valuation for property of about $207 million, from $2.299 billion to $2.506 billion. Both the levy and equalized valuation saw their largest jumps since 2012.
Other action
In other action before the board, the board:
- Approved an initial resolution authorizing the issuance of up $2,515,000 taxable general obligation promissory notes for capital improvement projects. The initial resolution does not authorize the borrowing, with the issue coming before the board again in December.
- Authorized by a 12-7 vote the elimination of a Public Health Nurse position and creation of a Lead Nurse position in the Public Health Department. The position will be filled by the same employee, but the employee is changing responsibilities. The position is grant funded, with the county not paying for the position’s salary.
- Authorized meeting of the County Board or the Board’s committees to be conducted in whole or in part virtually.
- Approved maps for redistricting in Juneau County. Each supervisor under the new maps represents between 1,187 and 1,381 people.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.