County approves budget, mill rate to increase $0.55

After two years of Juneau County residents seeing a reduction in their county tax bills, homeowners in the county will see a slight increase in the upcoming year.

The Juneau County Board of Supervisors approved a mill rate of about $6.41 per $1,000 of assessed value, an increase of $0.55 from the previous mill rate of $5.86 per $1,000 of assessed value. About $1.83 of the mill rate will go towards debt servicing while $4.59 is for county purposes, with the debt servicing portion increasing from $0.93 last year and the county portion decreasing from $4.92 last year. The budget was approved 18-1 at a meeting Nov. 2, with Supervisor Jack Jasinski the lone no vote.

Expenditures are budgeted for about $42.986 million under the approved budget, an increase of about $3 million from last year’s budget, while expected revenues increased from about $25.2 million last year to about $26.06 million, and the county is spending $821,000 from reserves. The value of the expenditures minus the revenues and reserves leaves a net county levy of about $16.1 million.

In addition to the net county levy, the county apportions an additional levy for state special charges, county bridge aid, and the county library tax. The additional levy adds about $435,000, increasing the total county levy to about $16.53 million.

