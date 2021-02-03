County board numbers just right: Report confirms Dodge County Board size

JUNEAU – Donna Maly played Goldilocks Monday morning as she reported that the Dodge County Board’s size is just right at 33 members.
The Dodge County Board Size Study Committee was assigned the task of examining size to see if a reduction is possible, or even desired. Maly summarized that in making its recommendation, the committee considered the ability to attract well-qualified candidates, the efficient functioning of county governance, and cost.
The county may legally have no more than 39 members, according to state statute. According to the National Association of Counties, the average size of a county governing body across the United States is five members.
According to the study, “Wisconsin has followed the New York model of government which tend to have larger boards of ‘volunteers’ and their committee structure is more open and transparent. The reliance of committees results in larger boards. In addition, Wisconsin is one of 13 states that places additional responsibilities and duties on counties to provide human services which has resulted in counties in those states typically having larger boards.”
A majority of states and counties utilize the commission structure for governance as sometimes referred to as the Pennsylvania model which is made up of boards with part- to full-time commissioners with paid staff.
Maly said a survey was sent to board members with 24 of 33 returning them. Of that 73 percent 15 prefer to keep the size as it is. Seven want a smaller board. Two have no opinion.
Kira Sheehan-Malloy said that she did not receive the survey, and guessed that others may not have received it as well.
Maly read from the final report, “Based on the study findings, a review of the knowledge gained through the Board Size Study and various avenues of input, the Board Size Study Committee recommends the County Board of Supervisors remain at 33 members. The study members were unanimous in their conclusion that retaining the current board size is in the best interest of the county at this time.”
Approximately $2,000 was budgeted for the study.
The Executive Committee continues to debate the ongoing use of the THRIVE ED as a driver for economic development. The economic development partnership shares personnel with Jefferson County which has seen significant growth along the I-94 corridor. Benefits have been less pronounced for Dodge County, although a staff person was recently hired to address growth in Dodge County more aggressively.
Committee members indicated that meetings will have to be held to clarify measurable outcomes. The Executive Committee voted unanimously to hire UW-Whitewater staff to complete a study to determine whether housing is a significant factor in the area’s worker shortage. The cost is $6,000, with the study being conducted independently from THRIVE ED.