County board numbers just right: Report confirms Dodge County Board size

Maly said a survey was sent to board members with 24 of 33 returning them. Of that 73 percent 15 prefer to keep the size as it is. Seven want a smaller board. Two have no opinion.

Kira Sheehan-Malloy said that she did not receive the survey, and guessed that others may not have received it as well.

Maly read from the final report, “Based on the study findings, a review of the knowledge gained through the Board Size Study and various avenues of input, the Board Size Study Committee recommends the County Board of Supervisors remain at 33 members. The study members were unanimous in their conclusion that retaining the current board size is in the best interest of the county at this time.”

Approximately $2,000 was budgeted for the study.

The Executive Committee continues to debate the ongoing use of the THRIVE ED as a driver for economic development. The economic development partnership shares personnel with Jefferson County which has seen significant growth along the I-94 corridor. Benefits have been less pronounced for Dodge County, although a staff person was recently hired to address growth in Dodge County more aggressively.