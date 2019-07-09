JUNEAU -- No one has stepped forward thus far to fill the vacant District 9 seat on the Dodge County Board of Supervisors.
District 9 includes the 1st Ward in the town of Herman, 1st and 2nd Wards in the town of Hubbard and the Village of Iron Ridge.
Stephanie Justmann was elected to the seat in April 2016 and re-elected in April 2018. The West Bend city clerk has since moved out of the district to be closer to her place of employment. She served on the Dodge County Human Services Committee during her time in office.
The county board position officially became vacant July 1.
Dodge County Clerk Karen Gibson posted the position with a July 2 deadline for applications to be considered by the board, and received no replies. She recently reposted it with a July 15 cutoff. If no one comes forward, the post will likely be left vacant until the next election. Should someone successfully apply and receive county board approval, he or she would keep the post until April, when that person would be eligible to seek election for a full two-year term.
That post had been held for 30 years by Howard Kriewald of Iron Ridge, who died on March 5 at the age of 88.
To be eligible for board approval, candidates must submit a letter of interest to board Chairman Russell Kottke. He will review the letters and will choose a candidate to present to the county board for possible confirmation. Candidates must be 18 or over, have no felony convictions and reside in District 9. Board members are paid $50 per diem and mileage to and from county board and committee meetings.
Gibson is hopeful.
“We were hoping to get somebody ready in July because we’re starting budget talks and they could start learning that process right away,” she said. “Knowledge of the budget and the budgeting process is a real plus when it comes to serving at the county level. We hope somebody will apply. I don’t like to see a seat vacant. Then nobody is representing the people who live in the Iron Ridge area.”
Gibson sees a day when it will be harder and harder to fill county board seats, based on current trends. Previous efforts to reduce the size of the board met strong opposition, although four seats were removed from the board in 2010. The board now has 33 members.
“People are getting less interested in all things voluntary,” Gibson said. “It takes time and there are a lot of meetings during the day, based on the availability of county personnel. That is OK if you’re retired, but more difficult if you have a job, and a family and so many other demands on your time. We have dedicated board members in place, but there aren’t a lot of young people stepping forward in the way they might have in the past."
For more information contact Gibson at 920-386-3605, or send a letter to Chairman Russell Kottke, Dodge County Board of supervisors, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau, WI 53039.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)