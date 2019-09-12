Sauk County employees and workers at downtown businesses have been encouraged to seek out parking away from Baraboo's downtown square and leave spots available to visitors and shoppers.
The Sauk County parking committee had examined solutions as dramatic as building a parking garage behind the West Square Building downtown. Sauk County County Administrative Coordinator Alene Kleczek Bolin said the committee sought a less costly solution.
Committee member Carl Gruber said employees working for the county and downtown businesses have been asked to park in free lots around the city, such as the one behind Coffee Bean Connection, or on city streets with public parking away from the square.
With county employees parking farther away, Gruber said the parking lot at the West Square building offers more spaces for customers to visit businesses and restaurants downtown.
“It’s been a collaborative effort, to find some low-tech solutions and so far we’ve had some good results with that,” said Gruber.
Bolin said employees are asked to follow parking guidelines and also enforces a rule prohibiting employees from parking in any 2-hour limit spaces.
You have free articles remaining.
Gruber said the city is working to place signs that will direct customers and visitors to public lots and parking options around the city.
He added other more costly solutions remain possible, including expanding parking lots if needed.
“The fixes have been well received and the downtown businesses have stated that things are better,” Bolin said. “We continue to work on times of heavy congestion.”
Baraboo resident Renee Huinaher said despite the changes, parking downtown remains a challenge, especially related to accessibility.
She said there are not enough handicapped parking spaces available on the streets and accessible sidewalk entrances are limited mid-block.
“In the middle, there isn’t an access for the handicapped, you have to go to one end or the other,” Huinaher said. “They should just cut out the curb."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)