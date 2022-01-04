County, city, school board races set for spring

Village of Lake Delton

Three village trustees, Merije Ajvazi, Leslie Bremer, and Bernadette Starzyk, have all filed their re-election papers for 2022, per Village of Lake Delton Clerk-Treasurer-Coordinator Kay Mackesey. Mackesey said no one has filed papers to oppose any of them.

No alderperson seats in the City of Wisconsin Dells are up for re-election in 2022.

Wisconsin Dells School District

According to an email from Administrative Assistant Brenda Gurgel and the district's website, two school board members, James McClyman and Jesse C. Weaver, have expiring terms in 2022. Both have filed papers for re-election and are currently unopposed.

City of Reedsburg

A spokesperson at Reedsburg City Hall said the mayor as well as all three alderperson seats are expiring this spring. Mayor Dave Estes, District 2 Alderperson Mike Gargano and At-Large Alderperson Adam Kaney have all filed their nomination papers. The spokesperson said that District 4 Alderperson Dave Knudsen had not filed for re-election.

Estes is the only candidate who has an opponent, as Nathan Johnson has also filed to run for Mayor, per the spokesperson.