County, city, school board races set for spring

There will races for Baraboo City Council, some County Board seats and one of the Circuit Court Judge seats up for election April 5.
If a primary is needed, it will be held Feb. 15. Here is the list of those seeking election.
Sauk County Board of Supervisors
Of the 31 incumbent supervisors, 23 are seeking re-election and seven of them face opposition. Incumbents who are not seeking re-election include Tommy Lee Bychinski, Kristin K. White Eagle, Tim Reppen, Rob Nelson, Michelle Bushweiler, Donald Stevens, Shane Gibson and David Riek.
Candidates are:
- District 1: Wally Czuprynko of Lake Delton (incumbent), Jacob Roxen of Wisconsin Dells
- District 2: Terry Spencer of Baraboo (incumbent), Thomas Kriegl of Baraboo
- District 3: Lynn Eberl of Wisconsin Dells
- District 4: Pat Rego of La Valle (incumbent), Jamie Phephles of La Valle
- District 5: Peter Kinsman of La Valle (incumbent), Brian Van Coulter of Reedsburg
- District 6: Rebecca Klitzke of Rock Springs
- District 7: Delmar Scanlon of Reedsburg
- District 8: John Deitrich of Reedsburg
- District 9: Craig Braunschweig of Reedsburg
- District 10: Marty Krueger of Reedsburg
- District 11: Mike Flint of Reedsburg
- District 12: Ross P. Curry of Wisconsin Dells (incumbent), David L. Clemens of Wisconsin Dells
- District 13: Robert J. Prosser of Reedsburg
- District 14: No candidate
- District 15: Kevin Schell of Baraboo
- District 16: Thomas Dorner of Baraboo
- District 17: Joan Fordham of Baraboo
- District 18: James Astle and Tim Teelin of Baraboo
- District 19: Bryant Hazard of Baraboo
- District 20: Tim McCumber of Merrimac
- District 21: Robert Walter Spencer and Rebecca Marlene Powell of Baraboo,
- District 22: Domingo E. Leguizamon and Jean Berlin of Hillpoint and Sheila Carver of Plain.
- District 23: Dennis Polivka of Spring Green
- District 24: Gaile Burchill of Spring Green
- District 25: Brian L. Peper of Loganville
- District 26: Brandon Lohr of Prairie du Sac
- District 27: Carl R. Gruber of Baraboo (incumbent), Scott Kevin Alexander of West Baraboo
- District 28: Smooth Detter of Prairie du Sac
- District 29: Joel Chrisler of Prairie du Sac
- District 30: William Stehling of Sauk City
- District 31: Valerie McAuliffe of Prairie du Sac (incumbent), Bonnie Pearson of Prairie du Sac.
Judges
Sauk County Circuit Court judges Michael Screnock and Wendy J.N. Klicko have each filed for re-election according to Sauk County Clerk Rebecca Evert. Screnock is being challenged by Madison attorney Blake J. Duren.
District 4 Court of Appeals Judge Brian Blanchard is also unopposed for the spring.
City of Baraboo
There are three city council seats up for re-election in Baraboo. City Clerk Brenda Zeman listed challengers to the incumbents for two seats.
- District 3: Bryant Hazard is challenging incumbent Michael Plautz.
- District 9: Robert Wood is challenging incumbent Kathleen Thurow.
- District 6: John Ellington is unopposed.
Baraboo School District
Two three-year school board members, Kevin H. Vodak and Mike Kohlman, and one two-year member, Katie Kalish, are due for re-election in the spring. James Heyn and Bobby G. Buchanan of Baraboo have also filed candidacy, according to Administrative Assistant Ellen Weiland.
The top three vote-getters of the five will earn terms, with the top two getting three years and third getting two. Wieland said there will not be a primary election in February.
Village of Lake Delton
Three village trustees, Merije Ajvazi, Leslie Bremer, and Bernadette Starzyk, have all filed their re-election papers for 2022, per Village of Lake Delton Clerk-Treasurer-Coordinator Kay Mackesey. Mackesey said no one has filed papers to oppose any of them.
No alderperson seats in the City of Wisconsin Dells are up for re-election in 2022.
Wisconsin Dells School District
According to an email from Administrative Assistant Brenda Gurgel and the district's website, two school board members, James McClyman and Jesse C. Weaver, have expiring terms in 2022. Both have filed papers for re-election and are currently unopposed.
City of Reedsburg
A spokesperson at Reedsburg City Hall said the mayor as well as all three alderperson seats are expiring this spring. Mayor Dave Estes, District 2 Alderperson Mike Gargano and At-Large Alderperson Adam Kaney have all filed their nomination papers. The spokesperson said that District 4 Alderperson Dave Knudsen had not filed for re-election.
Estes is the only candidate who has an opponent, as Nathan Johnson has also filed to run for Mayor, per the spokesperson.