County debates HVAC repair: Price tag high for courtroom upgrade

Berg indicated that his company would work with the county, but that he could personally make no guarantee.

Some of the parts are reportedly on back-order, perhaps for two to four months.

“Lead times are all over the board right now,” said Berg. “I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Board member Dennis Schmidt chastised opponents of the project, stating, “It’s going to make no difference if you send it back to the committee – finance, building. You lose your 10 percent discount. I just don’t get your mentality about this. Why do you think you’re going to fight over every dime that it’s going to cost to fix something. It’s not going to change what we need to fix, period. I’m getting sick and tired of listening to this kind of crap anyway.”

Schmitt countered, “It’s just ridiculous around here and you guys don’t understand the pain and expense of fixing these buildings because you have endless supplies of money. And you gouge it out of the guts of those paying the bills.”