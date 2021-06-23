County debates rule change: Information sharing supervisor’s goal

JUNEAU – What’s the point of having rules if they’re always being changed?
That was one of the topics debated Tuesday night as the Dodge County Board of Supervisors considered a rule change regarding requests for information from committee meetings.
The regular monthly meeting was held in the Dodge County Administration Building‘s fourth floor board room.
Supervisor David Guckenberger proposed the rule change, claiming that his -- and others' -- requests for information are often ignored.
The proposed rule states, “Any and all documents presented in an open session meeting of a committee of the board shall be made available to all county board members who request the documents. These documents shall be sent promptly, contemporaneous with the distribution to the committee, and without cost to the board member requesting such documents. The chairman of the committee or designee shall be responsible for delivery of documents.”
It continues, “A board member who desires access to existing department or committee documents shall request specific documents from department heads or the county administrator. Record custodians may redact or withhold disclosure of certain records as required by law. Board members shall not inundate departments with excessive requests. The County Administrator and the County Board Chairperson are tasked with determine if requests are excessive.”
“I feel it’s necessary to be informed when we walk into this room to make decisions,” said Guckenberger. “Now I can’t get the information when I want it or when I need it.”
Supervisor Tom Nickel argued that committee chairs will be required to provide this information, and warned they will have to fear the consequences of not responding. He called it a “liability” and warned he would not serve as a chair given that responsibility.
“If this would pass, I would resign from being the chair of any committee,” he said. “Per this you would be held liable if it is not done.”
He warned about the cost-free proviso.
“That’s not only the copying, but it’s also staff time to do it,” he said.
That was later countered that forwarding a document by email costs nothing and would be the preferred option for answering a request.
Lisa Derr indicated that the rule is not to be confused with the Wisconsin Open Records Law, which covers a vast array of information not the focus of Rule 36.
“We’re talking about somebody who puts up a Power Point and it’s being given to the committee and you say can I have a copy of it and you don’t get it,” said Derr. “Those are the kind of requests that have been made, but people didn’t always get that report. That’s all this is. I don’t think this isn’t anything that a department head shouldn’t already be doing. A supervisor who’s making a policy decision should have a right to request that.”
Derr indicated that other supervisors have been told to make an open records request to get similar information, which she called “ridiculous.”
“We are acting as a legislative body and we’re saying, ‘Hey, if a supervisor is asking for a document, then you need to produce it,'" Derr said. “It’s unfortunate that this has to be made into a rule. It should be done already.”
Guckenberger shared a story about a request that was made in the past, which was ignored by a department head.
“I requested a packet that was given to a committee because if I’m going to understand what is being discussed I should have the same information," he said. "There were several exchanges of emails and other communications and basically it came down to if I had a problem I had to figure it out. What I did was I sat down and wrote out a rule so I could get the information I want.”
Board leaders have indicated in the past that questioning the decisions of the many committees tasked with making decisions is counter-productive. David Frohling advised that in a committee form of government, supervisors have to trust their committees' decision-making process and support their recommendations.”
The rule change was approved by a six vote margin, 18 to 12.
The addition of a senior accountant to the Finance Department was approved with a unanimous vote. Pay will be covered with funds designated this year for a purchasing agent, soon to be hired. The additional accountant position will be included in next year’s budget.