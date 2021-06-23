County debates rule change: Information sharing supervisor’s goal

“I feel it’s necessary to be informed when we walk into this room to make decisions,” said Guckenberger. “Now I can’t get the information when I want it or when I need it.”

Supervisor Tom Nickel argued that committee chairs will be required to provide this information, and warned they will have to fear the consequences of not responding. He called it a “liability” and warned he would not serve as a chair given that responsibility.

“If this would pass, I would resign from being the chair of any committee,” he said. “Per this you would be held liable if it is not done.”

He warned about the cost-free proviso.

“That’s not only the copying, but it’s also staff time to do it,” he said.

That was later countered that forwarding a document by email costs nothing and would be the preferred option for answering a request.

Lisa Derr indicated that the rule is not to be confused with the Wisconsin Open Records Law, which covers a vast array of information not the focus of Rule 36.