County execs ponder broadband needs: Maps key to pinpointing problem

With the county set to receive $17 million in American Rescue Plan funds, some of that money may be spent on boosting high speed internet access.

“We have an unprecedented funding opportunity,” said Ehlenbeck.

He indicated that $1.2 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) funding was received last year to give to service providers, who have already taken steps to increase access.

“We’ve taken some baby steps,” he said. “With this bigger funding coming out the feeling was we needed to be proactive and take some efforts to have the county dictate where we need to fill the gaps and how we’re going to do that.”

Current access maps are inadequate, according to committee member Joe Marsik.

“There is no accurate mapping of where we’re lacking broadband in Dodge County,” said Marsik. “The FCC (Federal Communications Commission) maps are worthless. Bad would be giving you information. They actually give you the wrong information.”

The Land Resources and Parks department, which has $100,000 budgeted for broadband this year, is seeking a firm to come in and give county efforts a focus. The timing is urgent, with other counties expected to do the same.