County expects $17 million American Rescue Plan Act funds

“And there were some businesses that sent the money back,” said Frohling.”They don’t seem to be too worried, however, that there will be strings that we can’t work with. There is a lot of push to be flexible. They want the money to be spent and spent wisely.”

Mielke said the county will need to have a plan approved by the County Board before any money is spent.

“Numerous ideas are out there which are good, which is what we need once we have the criteria, but nothing will happen before we have a full plan and a potential timeline,” he said.

Funding runs through Dec. 31, 2024, so board-approved projects may be included in the years leading up to that date.

“So we would see if there are any hooks involved before we spend any of it?” questioned Joe Marsik.

Mielke replied, “Yes. Nothing will happen without county board approval.”

Marsik added, “It is very well defined what you can’t spend it on. You can’t spend it on pension. You can’t spend it to lower the tax base. I don’t see that there is an issue with moving forward as long as the board will approve how it is spent and will retain controls over it in that way.”