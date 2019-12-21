County looks at future of highway buildings in Baraboo, Reedsburg

The Sauk County Board heard recommendations for repairs and rebuilding options for highway buildings in Baraboo and Reedsburg at its Dec. 17 meeting.
The county hired engineers from Barrientos Design and Consulting, based in Milwaukee, to conduct studies of two county highway garages, one in Baraboo and one in Reedsburg.
The study was to determine the facility conditions and determine future space needs within the department and county, said Norman Berrientos, an architect with the firm.
The study found the Baraboo highway building in need of many repairs, which would cost the county about $2 million during the next 10 years, Barrientos said. This cost is more than 50 percent of the building’s insurance value of $3.8 million.
Problems within the 33,000-square-foot building include heavy corrosion from ice salt on all metal parts and objects within the building. The building lacks proper drainage and waterproofing, which has caused water to permeate the building. The building also lacks proper ventilation, and has a deteriorating concrete slab foundation.
“We did a facilities condition assessment, where we looked at the major issues in the building for structures, foundation, architectural requirements, code compliance,” said Barrientos. “We did an assessment of what needed to be repaired in the next 10 years and we determined that the building has a very poor rating.”
At the Reedsburg building, which has an insured value of $400,000, the study found many problems with the building's foundation. plumbing and ventilation systems. The exterior of the building also needs repairs, as much of the metal paneling is dented, pulling away from the frame or is corroded. Due to the damaged exterior, the building has been taking on water.
“There is only one bathroom for both men and women, and a lot of the ventilation system is ... not code compliant," Barrientos said.
In addition to determining needed repairs, the firm also looked at options of rebuilding both buildings separately, or building a single building. Barrientos said if the county were to rebuild them separately, they would be able to increase the usable square footage by almost 20 percent, however the highway committee determined that consolidating the two buildings would be in the best interest of the county financially.
The new building would feature 10 garage bays for trucks, a truck wash, a welding station and large storage facilities. It would also include crew areas for safety training, men's and women's locker rooms and office space for department administration.
“This garage would bring it all together,” said Barrientos.
The firm recommended a building site in between Baraboo and Reedsburg, near the intersection of Highways 23 and 33, which Barrientos says would allow the trucks one central location between Baraboo, Reedsburg, Lake Delton and Wisconsin Dells.
Supervisor Scott Von Aston expressed concern for increased costs for gas and mileage of trucks driving from one central site, throughout the county.
“The (site) that you’re suggesting is closer to Reedsburg, it seemed like to me, looking at that the shorter distance of that is outside of our county,” said Von Aston. “I’m wondering why we’re looking at a site that’s easier to get to other counties than it is to get to Baraboo or Sauk Prairie.”
The presentation provided preliminary assessments and recommendations for the future of the county highway buildings and did not include the cost for rebuilding or repairs, or a timeline of when the county is expecting to begin work on the highway buildings.
