County looks at future of highway buildings in Baraboo, Reedsburg

At the Reedsburg building, which has an insured value of $400,000, the study found many problems with the building's foundation. plumbing and ventilation systems. The exterior of the building also needs repairs, as much of the metal paneling is dented, pulling away from the frame or is corroded. Due to the damaged exterior, the building has been taking on water.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“There is only one bathroom for both men and women, and a lot of the ventilation system is ... not code compliant," Barrientos said.

In addition to determining needed repairs, the firm also looked at options of rebuilding both buildings separately, or building a single building. Barrientos said if the county were to rebuild them separately, they would be able to increase the usable square footage by almost 20 percent, however the highway committee determined that consolidating the two buildings would be in the best interest of the county financially.

The new building would feature 10 garage bays for trucks, a truck wash, a welding station and large storage facilities. It would also include crew areas for safety training, men's and women's locker rooms and office space for department administration.

“This garage would bring it all together,” said Barrientos.