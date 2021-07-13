County pursuing broadband access: Relief funds may provide impetus

JUNEAU – Dodge County is still hoping to use at least some of its promised $17 million in American Rescue Plan funds to boost high-speed internet across the area.
The next move was discussed by the Executive Committee Monday morning in the Administration Building.
“We are confident and all the documents so far indicate that boosting broadband will be an acceptable use of those funds according to the United States Treasury Department,” said County Administrator Jim Mielke. “The plan is to use those funds for that project. We’re confident on that end of it.”
A first step is determining where broadband access is weakest, and determining where and how improvements can be made. A survey is needed to pinpoint where the greatest needs are located. Proposals received were above the projected $10,000 cost, totaling $16,000 instead.
According to Land Resources and Parks Director Bill Ehlenbeck, a more substantial paper survey, involving documents rather than postcards, will be utilized. That will raise the survey cost but will in turn provide more complete information.
The firm awarded a contract for completing the survey is Design Nine Inc. of Blacksburg, Virginia. The company will further work with internet providers to determine where they plan to expand and where financial incentives might be used to reach remote areas where service is poor.
“They’ll look at where providers are working and where we need to help out,” Ehlenbeck said.
The need is urgent, as described by county officials at recent meetings.
“In today’s world there are a variety of everyday functions that rely on high speed internet service,” said Dodge County Director of Economic Development Nate Olson. “Obtaining reliable service is no longer a want, but a need. It is the infrastructure of the future.”
“Having adequate broadband coverage is important for businesses, residents looking to move here and to retain those businesses and residents that are here already,” said Mielke. “It’s an essential piece for overall enhancement to quality of life and meeting our businesses’ needs.”
“With the American Rescue Plan we have an unprecedented funding opportunity,” said Ehlenbeck.
A total of $1.2 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding was received last year to give to service providers, who have already taken steps to increase access.
“We’ve taken some baby steps,” Ehlenbeck said. “With this bigger funding coming out the feeling was we needed to be proactive and take some efforts to have the county dictate where we need to fill the gaps and how we’re going to do that.”