County pursuing broadband access: Relief funds may provide impetus

JUNEAU – Dodge County is still hoping to use at least some of its promised $17 million in American Rescue Plan funds to boost high-speed internet across the area.

The next move was discussed by the Executive Committee Monday morning in the Administration Building.

“We are confident and all the documents so far indicate that boosting broadband will be an acceptable use of those funds according to the United States Treasury Department,” said County Administrator Jim Mielke. “The plan is to use those funds for that project. We’re confident on that end of it.”

A first step is determining where broadband access is weakest, and determining where and how improvements can be made. A survey is needed to pinpoint where the greatest needs are located. Proposals received were above the projected $10,000 cost, totaling $16,000 instead.

According to Land Resources and Parks Director Bill Ehlenbeck, a more substantial paper survey, involving documents rather than postcards, will be utilized. That will raise the survey cost but will in turn provide more complete information.