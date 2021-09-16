Couple donates $150K to planned Attridge Park splash pad

Gary and Penny Kowalke, lifelong residents of the Baraboo area, said they were glad to get the chance to support an outdoor recreation structure similar to ones they have visited in other places with their grandchildren.
“We believe in it, we love it, we’ve done it with our grandkids and had to go to other towns to do it, so now we want it here,” Penny Kowalke said.
The donors have pledged to give $150,000 to the city as the naming sponsors of the future Attridge Park splash pad. Director of Parks, Recreation and Forestry Mike Hardy said the payment schedule would include a $100,000 donation in June and $50,000 in January 2023.
While the donation qualifies the Kowalkes to name the structure after themselves, Penny said the couple would prefer to see it labeled as something more creative. The proposed project outlines a three-ring pad as an homage to the circus history of Baraboo, broken into different interactive structures based on the age of the users, from 2- to 5-year-olds, 5- to 12-year-olds and those over 12.
The Kowalkes said they may decide on the better option of naming it after the theme. They are fine with having their names on a structure with the rest of the donors to the purely fundraised project.
The total anticipated cost of the installation of the facility is $450,000. Organizers have been hopeful a Land and Water Conservation Grant from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources could match 50% of the donated amounts, but Hardy said they intend to raise funds without relying on the grant funding because those grants are “competitive.”
If they do receive the grant from the DNR, which should notify them of whether it is being rewarded next month, they would simply use the funds as additional money to enhance the structure, Hardy said.
Baraboo Common Council members approved the donation Tuesday during their meeting. As part of the agreement to accept the donation, pledged funds will be placed by the city into a restricted account and will be used “for the exclusive purpose of constructing the Attridge Park Splash Pad.”
If the city does not build the splash pad within three years of the agreement, the money is returned to the Kowalkes unless they decide to donate it to the city for other uses.
Planners with Parkitecture + Planning of Madison designed a 2,470-square foot “wet deck” surrounded by more cement called a “dry deck” that allows people to walk around the pad without interacting with the water and to access seating. There will be an adjacent shelter for visitors to sit in the shade. Organizers plan to have the splash pad installed in the summer of 2022.
Gary Kowalke said the couple became aware of the project after organizers on the Splashpad Advisory Committee presented their plans to a committee he sits on in the village of West Baraboo. The Kowalkes said it took them roughly two days to decide to support the project, which will be installed close to West Baraboo as well.
The couple raised a family in the area and Gary founded Terrytown Plumbing, Heating and Cooling in 1979.
“We’ve lived here basically all of our lives,” Gary said. “It was important to us to give back to the community.”
