Couple donates $150K to planned Attridge Park splash pad

Gary and Penny Kowalke, lifelong residents of the Baraboo area, said they were glad to get the chance to support an outdoor recreation structure similar to ones they have visited in other places with their grandchildren.

“We believe in it, we love it, we’ve done it with our grandkids and had to go to other towns to do it, so now we want it here,” Penny Kowalke said.

The donors have pledged to give $150,000 to the city as the naming sponsors of the future Attridge Park splash pad. Director of Parks, Recreation and Forestry Mike Hardy said the payment schedule would include a $100,000 donation in June and $50,000 in January 2023.

While the donation qualifies the Kowalkes to name the structure after themselves, Penny said the couple would prefer to see it labeled as something more creative. The proposed project outlines a three-ring pad as an homage to the circus history of Baraboo, broken into different interactive structures based on the age of the users, from 2- to 5-year-olds, 5- to 12-year-olds and those over 12.

The Kowalkes said they may decide on the better option of naming it after the theme. They are fine with having their names on a structure with the rest of the donors to the purely fundraised project.