Couple share memories during graveside picnic in Waupun

WAUPUN — If she were alive, it would have been Joyce Griepentrog’s mothers 111th birthday, so Monday, Fuller McBride and Joyce Griepentrog drove from their home in Fond du Lac to Waupun’s Calvary Cemetery.

After paying respects to other family members buried there, and laying flowers at their tombstones, the couple set up a card table up and chairs, and enjoyed a picnic at her mother’s grave.

After a picnic, the couple lingered, chatted and enjoyed the peacefulness.

Fuller said, “Joyce and I graduated from Waupun High School in 1953. We were prom king and queen that year, and dated while in high school.”

After graduation they each went their separate ways, married and had their own families.

Over time, each person’s spouse died, and four years ago they met and the old flame was re-kindled.

“This is our fourth year of visiting Calvary Cemetery,” McBride said. “My parents are buried here too. We usually come in the spring, lay flowers and have a picnic under a shade tree. This year, we decided to have the picnic at her mom’s grave.