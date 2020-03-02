Couple starts Spark and Sparkle store in downtown Portage

Jenn and Tim Green have spent years as partners.

They’ve been married for nearly two decades and have worked in the same place for the majority of time they have known each other.

“We worked together in Baraboo, we worked together in the Dells,” Jenn said. “It’s just always been. We work together, but we don’t. I would never want him as my boss and he would never want me as his.”

They have found partnership again, this time in opening a store along East Cook Street in downtown Portage to sell the items they spend time making by hand. For Jenn, who was born and raised in Baraboo, it’s paintings and jewelry with a few other items mixed in. Tim, a Baraboo High School graduate, monetizes a more recent hobby. Jenn has been painting intermittently for years since her early teens while Tim only took up candle making slightly more than a year ago.

He needed something to do when he accompanied Jenn to craft fairs for full days, he said.

“I said, ‘Well, if I’m going to go sit at a craft show for eight hours with you, I’ve got to have something of my own to do too,’” Tim said. “So I looked into a few different things and I stumbled on candles.”