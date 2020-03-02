Couple starts Spark and Sparkle store in downtown Portage

Jenn and Tim Green have spent years as partners.
They’ve been married for nearly two decades and have worked in the same place for the majority of time they have known each other.
“We worked together in Baraboo, we worked together in the Dells,” Jenn said. “It’s just always been. We work together, but we don’t. I would never want him as my boss and he would never want me as his.”
They have found partnership again, this time in opening a store along East Cook Street in downtown Portage to sell the items they spend time making by hand. For Jenn, who was born and raised in Baraboo, it’s paintings and jewelry with a few other items mixed in. Tim, a Baraboo High School graduate, monetizes a more recent hobby. Jenn has been painting intermittently for years since her early teens while Tim only took up candle making slightly more than a year ago.
He needed something to do when he accompanied Jenn to craft fairs for full days, he said.
“I said, ‘Well, if I’m going to go sit at a craft show for eight hours with you, I’ve got to have something of my own to do too,’” Tim said. “So I looked into a few different things and I stumbled on candles.”
Joking about “a lot of trial and error,” the couple said when Tim started a lot of family members received complimentary candles to test. They have sold fairly well. One of his favorite scents is bacon. There are about 100 different options, from clean laundry to fruity to a campfire scent. There’s even a medicated chest rub option.
Jenn has been painting with acrylics for years. She took a break for a few years because life got in the way, but she said one day that all changed when she went out and bought new supplies.
“It was just something to almost unwind, after work,” Jenn said. “You could just shut everything off and just go.”
You have free articles remaining.
Jenn described painting as “just a hobby,” but Tim had confidence in his wife’s artistic ability.
“I kept telling her she should sell them because people like them,” Tim said.
In January, Tim said he spoke to Marianne Hanson, executive director of the Portage Area Chamber of Commerce. Hanson told him about a spot at 141 E. Cooke St. that would work well for an arts and crafts store. The Greens discussed it, and from there, Spark and Sparkle was born.
“It’s always great to have a new store come to Portage,” Hanson said. “It’s cute. It’s an interesting store because it’s all made by them.”
The goal is to eventually go to fewer craft fairs and attract customers to the store. They have already grown from just friends and family and the plan will be to primarily work in the store. While they both said they enjoy their jobs at Dawn’s Foods -- Tim in the warehouse and Jenn in the front office -- having independence would be ideal for Tim.
“This is eventually my dream,” Tim said. “Getting out of working for somebody else.”
Tim said the location may be beneficial as well, with their storefront across the street from the lot where the annual Taste of Portage event will be held and along the route of each downtown parade. Spark and Sparkle will have a ribbon cutting March 27, with a grand opening to follow April 11. Tim said their business will also be a stop on the March 24 downtown wine walk.
“When we talked about this location, it works out perfectly for all the events that are going to happen,” Tim said.
There are also specialty orders the store can fulfill with customized candle covers for events like weddings or business occasions. They are only in the beginning, Tim said.
“Right now, we’re happy with this,” Tim said, noting his candle making space in the store and their plans to increase inventory. “Fill this up and see where it goes from there.”
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.