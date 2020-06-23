Couple weds at Beaver Dam Assisted Living after pandemic altered plans

During a time of uncertainty, one local couple chose to move ahead with their wedding, although it was different than originally planned.
Haley Justmann of Juneau and Brandon Kenevan of Beaver Dam were engaged to be married in a small ceremony this spring followed by a destination wedding celebration in Costa Rica.
Plans were halted about a week before their March wedding date when COVID-19 restrictions were put in place. The couple didn’t reschedule the ceremony right away for fear that the state’s Safer at Home order would be extended.
Justmann works at Cornerstone Funeral and Cremation Services in Beaver Dam. She said because of her job, she has quite often heard regrets that people express about putting things off.
Justmann said during a staff meeting June 11 with Cornerstone owners Todd and Jess Michael, they asked her when she was going to get married.
“I said that we can’t, not without my grandpa and he can’t go anywhere,” she said.
Donald Burnett, Justmann’s grandfather, is a resident at Beaver Dam Assisted Living. Because residents of the facility are vulnerable to the coronavirus, they have not been allowed to leave or have visitors inside. Window visits are taking place.
Todd Michael said the good mental health of his team is important and he wanted to support Justmann in any way he could.
“I told her it was time to get started on their journey together,” he said. “I can’t imagine having all your dreams and your goals set and then have the plug pulled. I told her we would make it happen.”
In just one week, the couple made arrangements to get married where the entire family, including Justmann’s grandfather, could be together.
The nuptials took place in the garden at Beaver Dam Assisted Living Facility and Memory Care on Sunday afternoon, Father’s Day.
Baka Enterprises Vice President of Business Development Michael Fredrickson said that the facility’s executive director, Justin Gerbers, and his team handled all the details, including providing hand sanitizer and masks for the outdoor ceremony and piping the ceremony inside for people to hear.
“They just wanted to do a small ceremony, but we thought that Don hasn’t seen his family in many months and it would be beneficial for them to have a full wedding done right, so we provided the food, decorations and flowers,” said Fredrickson. “It brings happiness to Don and his family and they’ll remember it forever. It’s wonderful for all our residents to see that life does go on even though we’re in the midst of a pandemic.”
Justmann’s grandfather wore a bright smile the entire ceremony.
“I’m so lucky. This was great, and it was all in God’s plan,” he said.
Michael said the wedding impacted many people.
"When they were getting married it wasn't just for the two of them; people were able to look out their window or sit on their porch and relive something that they may have gone through 50 or 60 years ago in a time when they haven’t been able to get out," he said.
The married couple said they couldn’t have imagined how special their day turned out to be.
“It was perfect. We’ll never forget it and all the people that helped make it happen. It was just amazing,” said the new Mrs. Kenevan.
