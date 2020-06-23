Couple weds at Beaver Dam Assisted Living after pandemic altered plans

“I told her it was time to get started on their journey together,” he said. “I can’t imagine having all your dreams and your goals set and then have the plug pulled. I told her we would make it happen.”

In just one week, the couple made arrangements to get married where the entire family, including Justmann’s grandfather, could be together.

The nuptials took place in the garden at Beaver Dam Assisted Living Facility and Memory Care on Sunday afternoon, Father’s Day.

Baka Enterprises Vice President of Business Development Michael Fredrickson said that the facility’s executive director, Justin Gerbers, and his team handled all the details, including providing hand sanitizer and masks for the outdoor ceremony and piping the ceremony inside for people to hear.

“They just wanted to do a small ceremony, but we thought that Don hasn’t seen his family in many months and it would be beneficial for them to have a full wedding done right, so we provided the food, decorations and flowers,” said Fredrickson. “It brings happiness to Don and his family and they’ll remember it forever. It’s wonderful for all our residents to see that life does go on even though we’re in the midst of a pandemic.”

Justmann’s grandfather wore a bright smile the entire ceremony.