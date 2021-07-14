 Skip to main content
Court date set for Wisconsin Dells man in attempted homicide case
Court date set for Wisconsin Dells man in attempted homicide case

Michael Cisneros booking photo

Michael Cisneros.

 COLUMBIA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Michael Cisneros appeared in court via Zoom Wednesday afternoon to waive the time limits to hold his preliminary hearing for an attempted homicide charge. His attorney, also appearing via Zoom, requested all future hearings be in person.

Cisneros had his initial appearance July 6 and in Wisconsin defendants in custody have the right to a trial within ten days of that appearance. The preliminary hearing was rescheduled for Aug. 13 in front of Judge W. Andrew Voigt.

Cisneros, 45, Wisconsin Dells, was charged with first-degree attempted homicide, a class A felony and strangulation and suffocation, a class H felony. Both charges come with modifiers of domestic abuse and domestic abuse repeater.

A statement from the Columbia County Sherriff called the incident “a very serious and significant domestic incident.”

The department was called to a local hospital for a physical domestic incident including strangulation on July 1 just before midnight.

Officials investigated the information from the victim and identified Cisneros as the alleged suspect. Cisneros was arrested without incident and transported to Columbia County Jail. He is still in Columbia County Jail with his cash bond set at $25,000.

On Wednesday Cisneros' attorney Amanda Reik, wanted the court record to state she was not in favor of having any further proceedings via Zoom and that all future hearings be held in-person.

