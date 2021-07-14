Court date set for Wisconsin Dells man in attempted homicide case

Michael Cisneros appeared in court via Zoom Wednesday afternoon to waive the time limits to hold his preliminary hearing for an attempted homicide charge. His attorney, also appearing via Zoom, requested all future hearings be in person.

Cisneros had his initial appearance July 6 and in Wisconsin defendants in custody have the right to a trial within ten days of that appearance. The preliminary hearing was rescheduled for Aug. 13 in front of Judge W. Andrew Voigt.

Cisneros, 45, Wisconsin Dells, was charged with first-degree attempted homicide, a class A felony and strangulation and suffocation, a class H felony. Both charges come with modifiers of domestic abuse and domestic abuse repeater.

A statement from the Columbia County Sherriff called the incident “a very serious and significant domestic incident.”

The department was called to a local hospital for a physical domestic incident including strangulation on July 1 just before midnight.