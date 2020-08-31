Court petition challenges Beaver Dam Lake District

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JUNEAU — A petition in Dodge County Circuit Court is disputing the creation of Beaver Dam Lake District.

After a process to gather signatures, the Dodge County Board of Supervisors approved creating the lake district. It's a governmental body, covering properties along Beaver Dam Lake, that has the power to levy property taxes to fund projects for the lake.

The county found there were 730 valid signatures in support of the lake district out of 1,399 owners on 1,104 properties, just enough to meet the 51 percent of property owners required under the law. The final number of approved signatures was just over 52 percent. An initial board of commissioners is set to put the district into place.

The petition for judicial review over the lake district was filed in April by Kathleen Munro with roughly 100 co-signers. The petition claims that the county did not accurately count the number of property owners and did not meet the majority threshold. The new petition claims that creation of the district required more than 800 signatures in support of the lake district.