Court petition challenges Beaver Dam Lake District

JUNEAU — A petition in Dodge County Circuit Court is disputing the creation of Beaver Dam Lake District.
After a process to gather signatures, the Dodge County Board of Supervisors approved creating the lake district. It's a governmental body, covering properties along Beaver Dam Lake, that has the power to levy property taxes to fund projects for the lake.
The county found there were 730 valid signatures in support of the lake district out of 1,399 owners on 1,104 properties, just enough to meet the 51 percent of property owners required under the law. The final number of approved signatures was just over 52 percent. An initial board of commissioners is set to put the district into place.
The petition for judicial review over the lake district was filed in April by Kathleen Munro with roughly 100 co-signers. The petition claims that the county did not accurately count the number of property owners and did not meet the majority threshold. The new petition claims that creation of the district required more than 800 signatures in support of the lake district.
In its response to the case, Dodge County argued that its numbers are correct, the petitioner failed to remove duplicate property owners when counting the properties and that county staff followed a meticulous and detailed process to come up with the final numbers for board approval.
A motion for review was sent to Judge Martin De Vries Monday.
The Beaver Dam Lake Improvement Association nonprofit organization spent 2018 and 2019 gathering the signatures needed to form the lake district. Proponents of the lake district argue that it will be a more stable way to complete projects to improve the lake for the sake of health and tourism, including access to grant funding. Opponents of the lake district are against having another layer of government that could increase their taxes. Property owners and residents have a vote on the district's annual budget.
