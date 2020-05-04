COVID 19 a wake-up call for retailers: Buyer habits likely to remain changed after outbreak

JUNEAU – The Dodge County Executive Committee heard a lot of challenging truths as they met early Monday to conduct business in the Administration Building Auditorium.
Vicky Pratt of THRIVE Economic Development shared insights into the world as it is now, and as it will be after COVID 19 is only a horrible memory. THRIVE serves both Dodge and Jefferson counties a part of a cooperative agreement.
According to Pratt a total of 82 businesses have made contact with THRIVE’s Back to Business program through the Wisconsin Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at UW-Whitewater. Those consultations can help struggling businesses to survive using a variety of resources currently available.
“The vast majority of requests are indeed coming from Dodge County, and specifically from the Beaver Dam area,” Pratt said. “Retail dominates the types of businesses that are asking for our assistance, followed by professional service providers like hair dressers, massage therapists, accountants and attorneys.”
Pratt urges businesses to continue to apply for grants and loans regardless of whether funds are currently available. In many cases those finds will be replenished, and the Small Business Association may still be able to help – whether the applicant be a one-person or multiple employee operation.
Her office has been deluged with calls from businesses asking whether they are eligible for early opening according to Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home Guidelines. Employees are asking as well, concerned about their risks.
“This is getting really dicey,” said Pratt, adding that the SBA has attorneys on call to answer some of those concerns.
Speaking candidly, she expressed her belief that storefront retailers are highly endangered.
“All predictions are that we’re going to lose a lot of retail,” she said. “There has long been a prediction that this overbuilt retail space, which is way more plentiful in America than anywhere else, is going to go away. That used to be 10 years away. Now it is two years away.”
Pratt reported that property brokers are looking for large spaces to convert to industrial use between Chicago and Minneapolis.
“The vultures are circling,” she said, adding that malls and department stores are the likely victims. Growth is occurring in lifestyle shopping centers, grocery stores, discount stores and other discount shopping outlets.
“Some time ago we had an unemployment rate of 13 percent,” said Pratt. “Now it’s predicted to be 23 to 25 percent. They’re calling it a retail apocalypse,” she said. “The average retail establishment with no money coming through the door has a life expectancy of 30 days, so the reality is that about 65 percent of those businesses that have been forced to close will not be coming back.”
She believes that being able to make sales and take money online is the most important step any business can take. She also believes that automation, and incentives to promote automation, are key.
Interest in developing new businesses in Dodge and Jefferson counties is high, although action largely depends on the progress of COVID 19.
Dodge County Planning & Economic Development Administrator Nate Olson said his office has been spreading the word about local opportunities online, facilitating connections with resource people in the county.
“We’re not handing out loans or grants,” he said. “We try to get people in touch with people who can make decisions quickly and efficiently. We’ve seen a very high uptick in our viewership. We try to funnel people to THRIVE and I know that there is a lot of that going on in our office.”
He reported that Dodge County is not getting any part of a $48 million grant program offered through the Wisconsin Public Service Commission. A total of 24 projects have been identified as taking steps toward county-wide broadband coverage.
That lack of coverage poses problems for rural students who are not able to attend classes because of the coronavirus.
Public Health Officer Abbey Sauer reported that 38 people have tested positive of just over 1,000 individuals who have been screened.
“Our job is to follow through and make sure that the people with COVID 19 are staying at home and isolating themselves from the rest of the public,” said Sauer. “It’s a little bit of a struggle to get some health providers to test everybody because they don’t want people with mild symptoms to come into their clinics. We’re pushing drive-up testing which is what they’re doing now in Beaver Dam and Watertown.”
She reported that a single positive inside a care facility is currently being labeled as an “outbreak,” on the Department of Human Services website, as is two or more people at a business.
“That just means that Public Health is getting in there and doing more investigation to insure that it doesn’t get bigger,” said Sauer. “They want us to be more on top of that.”
Most test results are known in one to two days, depending on how backed up the test processing sites are. The Public Health Office is getting much cooperation in contact tracing, keeping track of those who are positive and monitoring how they are doing.
