COVID 19 a wake-up call for retailers: Buyer habits likely to remain changed after outbreak

Interest in developing new businesses in Dodge and Jefferson counties is high, although action largely depends on the progress of COVID 19.

Dodge County Planning & Economic Development Administrator Nate Olson said his office has been spreading the word about local opportunities online, facilitating connections with resource people in the county.

“We’re not handing out loans or grants,” he said. “We try to get people in touch with people who can make decisions quickly and efficiently. We’ve seen a very high uptick in our viewership. We try to funnel people to THRIVE and I know that there is a lot of that going on in our office.”

He reported that Dodge County is not getting any part of a $48 million grant program offered through the Wisconsin Public Service Commission. A total of 24 projects have been identified as taking steps toward county-wide broadband coverage.

That lack of coverage poses problems for rural students who are not able to attend classes because of the coronavirus.

Public Health Officer Abbey Sauer reported that 38 people have tested positive of just over 1,000 individuals who have been screened.