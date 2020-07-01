COVID-19 cases jump in Juneau County with exposures at two bars, Kwik Trip, and strip club outbreak

“Wearing a cloth face covering protects those around you, and while wearing a face mask does take some getting used to, I wear mine because that’s such a small inconvenience compared to the potential that I could infect someone unknowingly who is immunocompromised,” Dederich said. “I cannot tell when I’m going through the grocery store or in public spaces or at work who is a cancer survivor, an expectant mother, who has diabetes, or another condition that puts them at risk.”

Of the positive cases in Juneau County, Dederich said each of the individuals had a “great range” in symptoms.

“Some of these people have experienced the very traditional things we’ve seen in the media: shortness of breath, cough, fever, others have only lost their sense of taste or smell, had a very mild headache, or had stomach problems,” Dederich said. “We want you to get tested if you are having any of these symptoms, be aware of what those symptoms are and call your healthcare provider to get tested. We have worked really hard to increase the capacity and availability of testing in our local area.”