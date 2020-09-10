COVID-19 cases reported in Portage Community School District

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Portage School District notified families Wednesday that four individuals within the district have tested positive for COVID-19 and that all seventh grade students would move immediately to virtual learning.

The emails from the school district to families were shared with Portage Daily Register on Thursday night. They came from Portage Community School District Administrator Joshua Sween and District Nurse Valerie Hon.

One email states: "We are actively working with the Columbia County Health and Human Services Division of Public Health to quickly identify, notify, and quarantine any students or staff who may have come into close contact with them and who may be at risk of getting sick. We are also cleaning and disinfecting the schools to control the spread of illness."

"If your child had close contact with a person with COVID-19, you would already have received a separate letter or phone call with special instructions about monitoring symptoms, testing, and how to keep others in your home from getting sick."

The notice encouraged families to continue safe practices such as washing hands, limiting contacts, wearing masks and practicing social distancing. It also mentioned that there may be contact tracing taking place and enocuraged cooperation.