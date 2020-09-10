COVID-19 cases reported in Portage Community School District

Portage School District notified families Wednesday that four individuals within the district have tested positive for COVID-19 and that all seventh grade students would move immediately to virtual learning.
The emails from the school district to families were shared with Portage Daily Register on Thursday night. They came from Portage Community School District Administrator Joshua Sween and District Nurse Valerie Hon.
One email states: "We are actively working with the Columbia County Health and Human Services Division of Public Health to quickly identify, notify, and quarantine any students or staff who may have come into close contact with them and who may be at risk of getting sick. We are also cleaning and disinfecting the schools to control the spread of illness."
"If your child had close contact with a person with COVID-19, you would already have received a separate letter or phone call with special instructions about monitoring symptoms, testing, and how to keep others in your home from getting sick."
The notice encouraged families to continue safe practices such as washing hands, limiting contacts, wearing masks and practicing social distancing. It also mentioned that there may be contact tracing taking place and enocuraged cooperation.
Sween told the Daily Register Thursday night, "Our main goal is to provide our students with the best education possible, while providing an environment that is as safe as possible for our students, staff, and community. Working together with Columbia County Health, we have been able to quickly and efficiently do contact tracing and provide information to those directly impacted."
An email addressed to families of seventh grade students informed them that seventh grade students would move entirely to virtual learning for a short period of time.
The email said in part: "This move is due to our inability to staff the classrooms. The anticipated return to the Cohort A-B model (2 day in person, 3 day virtual) is Thursday, September 17, 2020. We are actively working with multiple health department jurisdictions for the situation. If the date of return changes, we will be in contact with you about those updated details by phone or letter via email."
Seventh grade students who would like to participate in the school meal program will be able to pick up breakfast and lunch for the day, Monday through Friday from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the front entrance of Bartels Middle School. The child, parent or guardian may pick up the food, but will not be allowed to enter the school.
Those who have questions may call PCSD School Nursing and Health Services staff at 608-742-4879, extension 4022.
