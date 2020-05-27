COVID-19 concerns lead to Elroy Fair cancellation

The Elroy Fair Board has cancelled the 2020 Elroy Fair, citing concerns about safety and health during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With concern for the safety and health of the community, the general public, our vendors, carnival workers and service groups, as well as our exhibitors and parents during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is with a heavy heart we are reaching out to let you know that the Elroy Fair Board has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Elroy Fair,” the Elroy Fair Board said in a statement. “This year’s fair will not be open to the public for events, carnival rides, fair food, or exhibit viewing. Open Class judging will not be offered for the 2020 Elroy Fair.”
This year’s fair was scheduled for June 25-28, 2020. The fair would have been the 123rd iteration of the Elroy Fair, with a history stretching back to 1897.
Despite the cancellation, the Board is continuing to work towards planning for the 2021 fair, with dates already set for June 24-27, 2021. The fair in 2021 is schedule to include a rabbit show, carnival, entertainment tent with a hypnotist and bands, horse pull, hog judging, flower and houseplant judging, beef judging, wrestling, dog show, cat show and various other events.
The board said they are still debating whether to judge events for youth organizations.
“In lieu of the recent Wisconsin Supreme Court decision, the Elroy Fair Board is continuing its discussion on whether or not to conduct judging events for the 4-H, FFA, and other youth organization exhibitors to give them an opportunity to showcase their hard work and talents,” the board said. “Any judging events held during the June 25-28 shows would be done with everyone’s utmost safety in mind and would involve strict adherence to all county and state COVID recommendations and restrictions. We are waiting to see what recommendations are in place at the end of May and will decide if it is feasible to hold Junior Fair livestock shows and non-animal exhibit judging.”
A decision is expected on youth judging by June 1.
“The cancellation of the 2020 Elroy Fair is merely a bump in the road in the long history and tradition of the Elroy Fair,” the board said. “It is with great anticipation that we look forward to the return of a complete and exciting 2021 Elroy Fair which will include all of the things you have come to expect and love about your local fair.”
For more information on the Elroy Fair, visit elroyfair.com or contact Marie Preuss, Elroy Fair President, at mepreuss@hotmail.com or 608-633-2123.
