COVID-19 concerns lead to Elroy Fair cancellation

The Elroy Fair Board has cancelled the 2020 Elroy Fair, citing concerns about safety and health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With concern for the safety and health of the community, the general public, our vendors, carnival workers and service groups, as well as our exhibitors and parents during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is with a heavy heart we are reaching out to let you know that the Elroy Fair Board has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Elroy Fair,” the Elroy Fair Board said in a statement. “This year’s fair will not be open to the public for events, carnival rides, fair food, or exhibit viewing. Open Class judging will not be offered for the 2020 Elroy Fair.”

This year’s fair was scheduled for June 25-28, 2020. The fair would have been the 123rd iteration of the Elroy Fair, with a history stretching back to 1897.

Despite the cancellation, the Board is continuing to work towards planning for the 2021 fair, with dates already set for June 24-27, 2021. The fair in 2021 is schedule to include a rabbit show, carnival, entertainment tent with a hypnotist and bands, horse pull, hog judging, flower and houseplant judging, beef judging, wrestling, dog show, cat show and various other events.

The board said they are still debating whether to judge events for youth organizations.