COVID-19 exposure event over Labor Day weekend involved 11 bars in three counties

The Juneau County Health Department announced a possible exposure event in Juneau, Monroe and Vernon Counties over Labor Day weekend involving 11 bars.
An outbreak is defined by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services as “two or more laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the same facility or associated with a single event, with onset within two maximum COVID-19 incubation periods of each other (28 days).”
The exposure event occurred on Sept. 5-7, coinciding with Labor Day weekend. Seven of the establishments are in Monroe County, three of the establishments are in Juneau County, and one is in Vernon County.
Juneau County officials say the exposure event occurred at the following establishments at the listed dates and times:
- The Place in Norwalk, Monroe County, from 10-10:30 a.m. Sept. 5
- The Hitchin’ Post in Norwalk, Monroe County from 11-11:30 a.m. Sept. 5
- The Body Shop in New Lisbon, Juneau County from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Sept. 5
- The Hustle Inn in Hustler, Juneau County from 3-4 p.m. Sept. 5
- The Stagecoach Saloon in Camp Douglas, Juneau County from 4:30-5 p.m. Sept. 5
- The Wildcat Bar and Grill in Ontario, Vernon County from 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 5
- The Leon Country Tavern in Leon, Monroe County from 11-11:30 a.m. Sept. 6
- The Cotter Pin in Leon, Monroe County from 11:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 6
- Brenda’s Bar in Melvina, Monroe County from noon to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 6
- The Dog House in Norwalk, Monroe County from 1-1:30 p.m. Sept. 6
- The Hidden Inn in Wilton, Monroe County from 3:30-5 p.m. Sept. 6
- The Wildcat Bar and Grill in Ontario, Vernon County from 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 6 and from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 7
Cases in Juneau County have increased to 296 as of Sept. 16, with 37 active cases and 157 recovered cases, 100 people released from isolation, and two deaths, according to county health officials. The county has no active hospitalization patients for COVID-19, according to department statistics.
The Juneau County Health Department is recommending all people in the county follow safety guidelines, including practicing social distancing and keeping six feet of distance between non-household members, washing hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer, wearing a cloth face-covering while in public, staying home when sick and avoiding face-touching.
