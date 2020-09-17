COVID-19 exposure event over Labor Day weekend involved 11 bars in three counties

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Juneau County Health Department announced a possible exposure event in Juneau, Monroe and Vernon Counties over Labor Day weekend involving 11 bars.

An outbreak is defined by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services as “two or more laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the same facility or associated with a single event, with onset within two maximum COVID-19 incubation periods of each other (28 days).”

The exposure event occurred on Sept. 5-7, coinciding with Labor Day weekend. Seven of the establishments are in Monroe County, three of the establishments are in Juneau County, and one is in Vernon County.

Juneau County officials say the exposure event occurred at the following establishments at the listed dates and times: