COVID-19 exposure reported at Demo Derby

The Juneau County Health Department announced a possible COVID-19 exposure event following the Demolition Derby at the Juneau County Fair.
The exposure events occurred between 6-9 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Grandstand at the Juneau County Fair during the Auto and Truck Demolition Derby.
Health department officials are warning those who visited the event during the exposure period that they may have been exposed to COVID-19, and if they’re experiencing any symptoms such as headache, fatigue, cough, shortness of breath, fever or digestive discomfort to contact their healthcare provider.
The Juneau County Department of Health indicates these events are not considered outbreaks, but “the status may change as the investigation proceeds.”
An outbreak is defined by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services as "two or more laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the same facility or associated with a single event, with onset within two maximum COVID-19 incubation periods of each other (28 days)."
“The delta variant makes up the majority of COVID-19 cases and spreads quickly from person to person,” the Juneau County Health Department said in a statement.
About 42.1% of Juneau County residents are fully vaccinated and 44.9% of the population has received at least one dose, a marked decrease from statewide numbers of 51.1% who are completely vaccinated and 54.3% who have received at least one dose. During the month of August Juneau County residents received about 880 doses.
Cases of COVID-19 in Juneau County are increasing, with 92 active cases as of Aug. 26, more than double the amount of active cases of 45 as of Aug. 8. Five individuals are currently hospitalized for COVID-19. The county has a total of 2,776 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 19 deaths, with an additional 555 cases in the New Lisbon Correctional Institution among inmates.
The Juneau County Health Department recommends all people in the county follow safety guidelines, including practicing social distancing and keeping six feet of distance between non-household members, washing hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer, wearing a cloth face-covering while in public, staying home when sick, avoiding face-touching and getting vaccinated if age 12 or over.
