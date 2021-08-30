COVID-19 exposure reported at Demo Derby

The Juneau County Health Department announced a possible COVID-19 exposure event following the Demolition Derby at the Juneau County Fair.

The exposure events occurred between 6-9 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Grandstand at the Juneau County Fair during the Auto and Truck Demolition Derby.

Health department officials are warning those who visited the event during the exposure period that they may have been exposed to COVID-19, and if they’re experiencing any symptoms such as headache, fatigue, cough, shortness of breath, fever or digestive discomfort to contact their healthcare provider.

The Juneau County Department of Health indicates these events are not considered outbreaks, but “the status may change as the investigation proceeds.”

An outbreak is defined by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services as "two or more laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the same facility or associated with a single event, with onset within two maximum COVID-19 incubation periods of each other (28 days)."