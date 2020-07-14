COVID-19 numbers rise in Sauk County

McCumber said he personally would prefer to see more “education out of the health department” and didn’t feel the county had met a type of threshold requiring the county to resort to action in the form of a public health emergency.

For Lawther, the question is what would that number of hospitalizations or deaths be before more action is taken to intercede and mandate public caution as residents seem to be less stringent about avoiding the possibility of COVID-19 transmission.

And though the numbers indicate mostly younger people, a group less likely to die due to the virus, are the ones testing positive for COVID-19, Lawther said the virus can have lasting effects on even healthy people. One person in their early 30s who tested positive months ago still deals with shortness of breath and general bad health as a result of having COVID-19.

“This is sort of our time here to help determine which direction this virus goes here in Sauk County,” Lawther said. “Are we going to keep that at a relatively low level or are we going to wait until it gets incredibly high before we act, at which point it will be too late to make much impact.”