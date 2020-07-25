COVID-19 outbreak detected at Dirty Turtle Bar near New Lisbon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Juneau County Health Department announced Friday a COVID-19 outbreak at the Dirty Turtle bar near New Lisbon. An outbreak is defined by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the same facility or associated with a single event, with onset within two maximum COVID-19 incubation periods of each other (28 days). The health department and the Dirty Turtle have been working together to review and strengthen existing prevention measures. Final decisions are up to the discretion of the business.

If patrons visited the Dirty Turtle listed below during July 14-July 21, they may have been exposed to COVID-19. If a person is experiencing any symptoms (headache, fatigue, cough, shortness of breath, fever, digestive discomfort), contact a healthcare provider. Here's a listing of a symptoms: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptomstesting/symptoms.html.

COVID-19 can spread from person to person. There is currently no vaccine and no treatment, so prevention is key. The Juneau County Health Department is asking all residents to be cooperative with active disease investigations. Accurate and timely information is important to containing the spread of this disease in our community.