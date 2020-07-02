COVID-19 outbreak reported at Juneau County Department of Human Services

The Juneau County Department of Human Services is reporting an outbreak of COVID-19, the second confirmed outbreak in the last several weeks as positive cases of the virus continue to surge in the county.
Department of Human Services Director Dawn Buchholz announced the outbreak at the department, located at 200 Hickory St. in Mauston July 2.
An outbreak is defined by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services as “two or more laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the same facility or associated with a single event, with onset within two maximum COVID-19 incubation periods of each other (28 days).”
“Juneau County Health Department is actively completing disease investigations with all positive cases,” Buchholz said in a department memorandum. “Close contacts have been identified and quarantined, while low risk contacts have voluntarily isolated and taken other precautions to reduce spread. Affected areas of the facility have been cleaned and sanitized.”
Since the middle of June cases of COVID-19 in Juneau County have almost doubled, from 21 to 41 as of July 2. One person in the county has died of the virus, according to health officials. During those weeks, the county has seen an outbreak at Cruisin’ Chubbys Gentleman’s Club and now the Department of Human Services, and exposure events at Kwik Trip in Elroy, State Street Tap in Mauston and Randall’s Uptown Bar in Mauston.
The Department of Human Services provides adult protective services, behavioral health services, child support services, children, youth and families services, community support programs, and economic support. Buchholz said that for the immediate future the department will remain open to the public.
“At this time the public may still enter the Human Services building, at their own risk, during business hours,” Buchholz said.
Normal business hours for the Department of Human Services are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with appointments available by calling 608-847-2400.
The Juneau County Health Department is recommending all people in the county follow safety guidelines, including practicing social distancing and keeping six feet of distance between non-household members, washing hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer, wearing a cloth face-covering while in public, staying home when sick and avoiding face-touching.
