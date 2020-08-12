COVID-19 outbreak reported at Youth Livestock Expo in Mauston

The Juneau County Department of Health announced an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Juneau County Youth Livestock Expo in Mauston.
Officials from the department said visitors to the event between July 28 and July 30 are at risk of possible exposure to the virus as part of the outbreak.
An outbreak is defined by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services as “two or more laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the same facility or associated with a single event, with onset within two maximum COVID-19 incubation periods of each other (28 days).”
The outbreak follows an increased presence of the virus in the county, as cases are continuing to rise. As of Aug. 12, Juneau County has had 144 cases of COVID-19. Case numbers remained low from March through June, tailing off in the mid-20s, before beginning to increase sharply with over 100 new cases in the past two months.
Juneau County has seen a series of outbreaks and exposure events, including at Cruisin’ Chubbys Gentlemen’s Club near Wisconsin Dells, the Juneau County Department of Human Services, Ho-Chunk RV Campground and Resort in Lyndon Station, Necedah Area School District and the Dirty Turtle bar on Castle Rock Lake, and exposure events at Kwik Trip in Elroy, State Street Tap and Randall’s Uptown Bar, both in Mauston.
Of the 144 total cases in the county there are 10 active cases, with 80 people released from isolation but not counted as recovered as of yet, and 52 recovered cases. Three people are currently hospitalized and two people have died, according to the health department.
The Juneau County Health Department is recommending all people in the county follow safety guidelines, including practicing social distancing and keeping six feet of distance between non-household members, washing hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer, wearing a cloth face-covering while in public, staying home when sick and avoiding face-touching.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.