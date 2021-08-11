COVID-19 outbreak reported following Parkfest

The Juneau County Health Department announced a COVID-19 outbreak event following the Parkfest celebration in Lyndon Station.
The exposure event at Parkfest occurred from July 30 to July 31 at Travis Fitzgerald Memorial Park in Lyndon Station.
An outbreak is defined by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services as “two or more laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the same facility or associated with a single event, with onset within two maximum COVID-19 incubation periods of each other (28 days).” Health department officials are warning those who visited the event during the exposure period that they may have been exposed to COVID-19, and if they’re experiencing any symptoms such as headache, fatigue, cough, shortness of breath, fever or digestive discomfort to contact their healthcare provider.
The outbreak comes as Juneau County has stalled in its vaccination progress and the Delta variant of COVID-19 is gaining traction.
“The delta variant makes up the majority of COVID-19 cases and spreads quickly from person to person,” the Juneau County Health Department said in a statement.
Following an initial surge in vaccinations in Juneau County through April, the vaccination rate has slowed. According to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, as of Aug. 10 40.8% of the population in Juneau County is fully vaccinated and 43.4% of the population has received at least one dose, while as of May 12 37% of Juneau County residents received at least one vaccine dose and 32.4% received the full series. From the end of January through mid-April Juneau County was administering between 800 and 1,800 shots each week, but in the most recent months less than 1,000 shots are being administered each month.
Cases of COVID-19 in Juneau County are increasing, with 35 new active cases for the week of Aug. 2-8 and 45 total active cases. Two individuals are currently hospitalized for COVID-19. The county has a total of 2,660 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 19 deaths, with an additional 555 cases in the New Lisbon Correctional Institution among inmates.
The Juneau County Health Department recommends all people in the county follow safety guidelines, including practicing social distancing and keeping six feet of distance between non-household members, washing hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer, wearing a cloth face-covering while in public, staying home when sick, avoiding face-touching and getting vaccinated if age 12 or over.
