COVID-19 outbreak reported following Parkfest

The Juneau County Health Department announced a COVID-19 outbreak event following the Parkfest celebration in Lyndon Station.

The exposure event at Parkfest occurred from July 30 to July 31 at Travis Fitzgerald Memorial Park in Lyndon Station.

An outbreak is defined by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services as “two or more laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the same facility or associated with a single event, with onset within two maximum COVID-19 incubation periods of each other (28 days).” Health department officials are warning those who visited the event during the exposure period that they may have been exposed to COVID-19, and if they’re experiencing any symptoms such as headache, fatigue, cough, shortness of breath, fever or digestive discomfort to contact their healthcare provider.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The outbreak comes as Juneau County has stalled in its vaccination progress and the Delta variant of COVID-19 is gaining traction.

“The delta variant makes up the majority of COVID-19 cases and spreads quickly from person to person,” the Juneau County Health Department said in a statement.