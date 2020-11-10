COVID-19 subdues Veterans Day events in Dodge County

Like most celebrations and gatherings this year, Veterans Day 2020 will be subdued in Dodge County.
Veterans, particularly aging ones, are being advised to avoid the celebrations that could put them at risk of congtracting COVID-19. THere are some virtual events that all are welcome to join.
According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs, “Veterans here in Wisconsin and across the country, each and every person who donned the uniform of a soldier, marine, sailor, airman or coast guardsman … whether they served on the beaches of Europe, in the jungles of Asia, the deserts of the Middle East, or here at home… wherever they served, they deserve our gratitude, on Nov. 11 and every day.
“This year, given that we are unable to gather and we are observing this important day from home, we are asking you to go beyond a ‘thank you for your service’ and spend some time delving into the stories of Wisconsin’s veterans that are the backbone of our society.”
A tribute to veterans and access to an e-ceremony will be available at https://dva.wi.gov/Pages/VeteransDay.aspx. Gov. Tony Evers and Veterans Secretary Mary Kolar will honor Wisconsin’s veterans. The ceremony will also share information about the 2020 Woman Veteran of the Year and her important contributions to her community; and hear from leaders of Wisconsin’s veterans’ organizations as well as elected officials about what Veterans Day means to them.
According to Beaver Dam High School Principal Russell Tronsen, National Honor Society students helped create a virtual ceremony which will be shared out to the community on district social media outlets and its website (www.bdusd.org). Adviser Nick Pogorelec said that the video can be shared any time.
“Our video contains the speeches normally given at the ceremony, the national anthem, and ‘Taps.’ The latter are played by members of the Beaver Dam High School band. The current plan is that the school will post the video on its website and on its social media accounts Wednesday.”
A letter was sent by the members of NHS to veterans who have attended the breakfast/ceremony in the past informing them of the cancellation and video.
Waupun American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars are conducting a small ceremony Wednesday at 10:45 a.m. at Shaler Park, in Forest Mound Cemetery.
“There will be no band there,” said VFW Commander Frank Mesa. “There will be an honor guard, veterans and whoever else shows up. There will be no band but we will have recorded music. The public is welcome to bring their lawn chairs or whatever and join us. We figure the whole thing will last about half an hour.”
The United States Department of Veterans Affairs has compiled a nationwide list of events and promotions — none are listed for Dodge County. Andy Miller, Veterans Service Officer for Dodge County, had not been told of any large events, although he indicated that some American Legion Posts will likely be planning small observances.
The USDVA advises, “The state of Wisconsin, including the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs, encourages everyone attending events to follow the guidelines set forth by the Center of Disease Control and Prevention, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, and other local, state, and federal partners. The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs does not officially endorse any of these organizations or events.”
