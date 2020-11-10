COVID-19 subdues Veterans Day events in Dodge County

Like most celebrations and gatherings this year, Veterans Day 2020 will be subdued in Dodge County.

Veterans, particularly aging ones, are being advised to avoid the celebrations that could put them at risk of congtracting COVID-19. THere are some virtual events that all are welcome to join.

According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs, “Veterans here in Wisconsin and across the country, each and every person who donned the uniform of a soldier, marine, sailor, airman or coast guardsman … whether they served on the beaches of Europe, in the jungles of Asia, the deserts of the Middle East, or here at home… wherever they served, they deserve our gratitude, on Nov. 11 and every day.

“This year, given that we are unable to gather and we are observing this important day from home, we are asking you to go beyond a ‘thank you for your service’ and spend some time delving into the stories of Wisconsin’s veterans that are the backbone of our society.”