COVID-19 testing available for children under five at Beaver Dam site
COVID-19 testing available for children under five at Beaver Dam site

COVID-19 testing will be available to Wisconsin residents aged 12 months and older at the site in Beaver Dam starting Feb. 8. Testing was previously limited to those aged five and older.

 CHRIS HIGGINS Daily Citizen

COVID-19 testing will now be available for Wisconsin residents 12 months and older at the testing site in Beaver Dam, Dodge County Public Health announced this week.

Those receiving tests previously had to be 5 or older. Testing teams have been trained for swabbing younger children starting Feb. 8.

The walk-in testing site in Beaver Dam is located at 1701 N. Spring St. and is open Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The site will be closed Feb. 15 due to the President's Day holiday. Residents are asked to pre-register for testing at register.covidconnect.wi.gov. The testing is free.

Dodge County has reported 11,202 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Feb. 4, including 2,301 cases within the prison system. There have been 557 hospitalizations and 166 deaths. 6,369 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered as of Jan. 31.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com

