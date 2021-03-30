COVID-19 vaccinations open to everyone 16 and up April 5, where to get vaccinated in Juneau County

Wisconsin is opening vaccine eligibility to everyone age 16 and older April 5, nearly a month before previously expected.
Governor Tony Evers announced the eligibility change March 30. The move quickly follows the expansion of eligibility March 22 to individuals 16 and older with certain medical conditions that increase their risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
People covered under previous phases of the state’s vaccination rollout plan can still get the vaccine and may be prioritized above newer groups, according to local vaccinators. Previous groups include frontline health care workers, residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities, police officers, firefighters, corrections workers, anyone 65 and older, teachers, child care workers, some public-facing essential workers such as food servers, and staff and residents of congregate living facilities.
Some groups, including health care workers and educators, should contact their employers or facilities for details on when and where they can get shots. As eligibility has expanded, options for where to get vaccinated have also expanded: People can choose to go through their regular medical provider, local pharmacies or community clinics, each of which have different procedures on how to sign up. A new law will allow dentists to join the ranks of potential vaccinators once they meet certain requirements.
Wisconsinites age 16 and 17 are only eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, as none of the other vaccines have been approved for teenagers in that age group. Children under 16 are not eligible for any vaccine yet.
As of March 30, 28.8% of Juneau County residents have received at least one vaccine dose and 18.9% have received the full series, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. The county is still outpacing the state, which is at 17.4%, in the number of residents who have received the full series, while falling slightly behind in first doses at 29.7%.
Vaccinations
Mile Bluff
Mile Bluff Medical Center patients who want the COVID-19 vaccine can submit a request online. Fill out the form at milebluff.com/request to provide contact information and basic medical health history; and someone will contact you within three business days to discuss scheduling an appointment. Those interested in being vaccinated can call 608-847-2780 to reach the new call center staffed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. If a team member is helping another caller, leave a message with first and last name, date of birth, and a phone number for a follow-up call within three business days.
If already on a waiting list to be vaccinated, do not request a vaccine from Mile Bluff. Mile Bluff does not offer a vaccine waiting list. Stay updated at milebluff.com.
Department of Health Services
The Juneau County Department of Health Services posts regularly on its Facebook page with appointment availability. Interested parties can call 608-847-9279 to schedule an appointment on a first come, first served availability basis.
Walgreens
Walgreens in Mauston has limited availability for vaccinations, and is following eligible priority lists. Those interested in receiving the vaccine can sign up at walgreens.com under the COVID-19 page, or call 1-800-WALGREENS (1-800-925-4733).
For questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or how to get vaccinated, call the state’s toll-free helpline at 844-684-1064. Local healthcare providers and pharmacies not listed may have vaccine availability by contacting them directly.
