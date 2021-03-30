COVID-19 vaccinations open to everyone 16 and up April 5, where to get vaccinated in Juneau County

Wisconsinites age 16 and 17 are only eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, as none of the other vaccines have been approved for teenagers in that age group. Children under 16 are not eligible for any vaccine yet.

As of March 30, 28.8% of Juneau County residents have received at least one vaccine dose and 18.9% have received the full series, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. The county is still outpacing the state, which is at 17.4%, in the number of residents who have received the full series, while falling slightly behind in first doses at 29.7%.

Vaccinations

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mile Bluff