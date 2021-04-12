COVID-19 vaccine available as Baraboo, Portage providers hear 'rumbles' of hesitancy

As COVID-19 vaccine eligibility opened up to the general public last week, local health care providers didn’t see the same influx of appointment requests as in previous groups, though they said it’s too early to know why.
Rebecca Hurley, director of clinics at Aspirus Divine Savior Healthcare in Portage, said the difference could be explained by the increase in places offering vaccinations or because people didn’t know how to get signed up. But it could also reflect more hesitancy in whether the newly eligible want to be vaccinated at all.
“We are hearing a little rumbling about people sitting on the fence about whether they’re going to get it or not, versus -- we didn’t hear that so much with the last groups that went through,” Hurley said, adding there was “a really robust response right out of the gate” with previous groups, such as those aged 65 and up.
When Divine Savior administered 311 doses on April 6, Hurley said the clinic had some openings, “which was a little surprising.” In addition to earmarked second doses, the hospital had roughly 1,000 first doses on hand for this week.
“If somebody wants a vaccination, there’s vaccine to be had right now,” Hurley said.
She said the hospital worked through its entire vaccine waitlist and is offering appointments to the general public. It operates about three clinic days per week, giving shots to as many as 1,000 people each week, she said. Capacity will increase after this week when more staff become available to work them.
SSM Health’s vaccination site in Baraboo has also opened its schedule to any adult and is vaccinating roughly 1,250 people per week -- first and second doses -- when fully booked, according to Becky Brenson, clinic manager.
She said it’s difficult to know what the actual demand for vaccine is right now, because SSM Health bases its clinic schedules on its confirmed allocations to avoid having to cancel or reschedule anyone. The next available appointments for first doses at Dean Medical Group in Baraboo are in early May, she estimated.
“We don’t want to make false promises that we can’t keep, so we’re just trying to be thoughtful that way,” Brenson said.
One thing that could be inflating the sense of demand is the number of people who have signed up for vaccination with multiple providers, which has been increasing the number of no-shows and cancellations SSM Health is seeing in recent weeks, Brenson said. She urged people who do that to call the locations they won’t get vaccinated to cancel so their spot can go to someone else.
Brenson also has noticed some vaccine hesitancy among the new group. Some people are only interested in getting a specific vaccine or don’t want any, depending on what they’ve seen, she said. Though she said they need to come to their own decision, she hopes most people decide to get vaccinated so society can reach herd immunity, which is when a high enough portion of a population is immune to a disease that it can’t spread effectively.
“I hope for herd immunity, you know. I pray for that. We all want to get back to some level of normalcy,” she said. “... I try not to worry about it, because I can’t control it, but all we can do is get the facts out there to the community. People are going to have their own perception and believe what they want to and find someone that they follow, whether it’s their doctor or their pastor or a friend, who they really believe and kind of follow what they’re saying.”
Vaccine supply
Divine Savior requested 1,500 first doses for each of the last two weeks and received 400 for each, Hurley said. She its requests vary based on whether it has excess doses from prior weeks, since that could affect its allocation from the state.
Both providers said they are getting all of their requested second doses for patients they vaccinated already.
“Right now, we have a fair number of first-dose requests and we have been getting all of our second-dose requests, so I think that we have a good amount of vaccine for the coming weeks,” Hurley said, “but again that always depends on if we have this huge influx of patients that now decide they want to get vaccinated compared to what we’ve seen this week and prior weeks.”
As of Monday, 37.4% of Sauk County residents and 38.5% of Columbia County residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 26.3% and 27% of residents, respectively, are fully vaccinated, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
COVID update
Both Sauk and Columbia counties had high COVID-19 activity in the last two weeks -- and Columbia’s is on an upward trajectory -- according to DHS data. The percent positivity of tests in each county has also been rising, with Columbia at 5.4% positive as of last week and Sauk at 4.9%.
While coronavirus metrics remain significantly lower than they were in November and December, Sauk County health officials reported that community spread ticked back up to the “red” in late March. It was at 39% last week, meaning almost four in 10 cases had an unknown origin, which, combined with the confirmed presence of a more transmissible variant in Sauk County, “means it is very important to continue” following guidelines such as wearing masks in public and social distancing, they wrote in an update Thursday.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.