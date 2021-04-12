COVID-19 vaccine available as Baraboo, Portage providers hear 'rumbles' of hesitancy

“I hope for herd immunity, you know. I pray for that. We all want to get back to some level of normalcy,” she said. “... I try not to worry about it, because I can’t control it, but all we can do is get the facts out there to the community. People are going to have their own perception and believe what they want to and find someone that they follow, whether it’s their doctor or their pastor or a friend, who they really believe and kind of follow what they’re saying.”

Vaccine supply

Divine Savior requested 1,500 first doses for each of the last two weeks and received 400 for each, Hurley said. She its requests vary based on whether it has excess doses from prior weeks, since that could affect its allocation from the state.

Both providers said they are getting all of their requested second doses for patients they vaccinated already.

“Right now, we have a fair number of first-dose requests and we have been getting all of our second-dose requests, so I think that we have a good amount of vaccine for the coming weeks,” Hurley said, “but again that always depends on if we have this huge influx of patients that now decide they want to get vaccinated compared to what we’ve seen this week and prior weeks.”