COVID-19 vaccine receives approval for minors 5-11, shots ordered for Juneau County

Minors age 5-11 are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, with Juneau County set to roll out vaccinations for that age range as soon as doses are delivered to the county.
The CDC approved the vaccine for children in the 5-11 age range Nov. 3 following a recommendation for approval by the FDA Oct. 29.
“Once the federal agencies approve the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for the 5 – 11 year olds, our local health department waits for the WI Dept. of Health Services to update the policies and procedures so we can move forward with vaccinations locally,” Juneau County Health Officer Amanda Dederich said. “A few weeks ago, we ‘pre-ordered’ the pediatric vaccine based on expected demand in Juneau County. We have not yet received this vaccine yet so we would need to wait for this to be delivered.”
The two-shot Pfizer vaccine for children is one-third of the dose that adults and teenagers receive, with shots administered three weeks apart. Dederich said the difference between the versions of the vaccine is “based on maturity of the immune system vs. child size or weight.”
According to Dederich the county should have enough doses of the vaccine for all the children in the 5-11 age group whose parents want them to receive the vaccine.
“Once our delivery request is filled, we will have vaccine based on our projected demand and vaccine uptake for other childhood vaccines,” Dederich said. “If the demand is higher, we would be very happy and would request more vaccine to meet the demand.”
Parents of children in that age group who want to get their child vaccinated should look for additional information from the Health Department in the coming week as they begin to disseminate information on how to set up appointments following formal state approval. In addition to receiving the vaccine at health providers and pharmacies, Dederich said the county will work with schools to give parents additional options for vaccinations similar to the influenza clinics the Health Department offers.
“We are currently coordinating with schools and will offer this option to each school district,” Dederich said. “It will be up to the district when, where, and if they take this option. It is a very important way to ensure kids can get protected.”
Once the vaccine receives state approval it will be free for children 5-11, the same as for all other age groups. Parents can check the Health Department’s Facebook page or visit their website at co.juneau.wi.gov/emergency-information.html for updates. Once formal state approval is granted the sites will offer information on where to get the vaccine, or parents can visit vaccines.gov to search for appointments.
As of March 30, 45.6% of Juneau County residents have received at least one vaccine dose and 47.9% have received the full series, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. The county is about 10% behind the state in both categories as 55.1%, of Wisconsin residents have received the full series and 57.9% have received the first dose.
