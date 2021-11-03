COVID-19 vaccine receives approval for minors 5-11, shots ordered for Juneau County

Parents of children in that age group who want to get their child vaccinated should look for additional information from the Health Department in the coming week as they begin to disseminate information on how to set up appointments following formal state approval. In addition to receiving the vaccine at health providers and pharmacies, Dederich said the county will work with schools to give parents additional options for vaccinations similar to the influenza clinics the Health Department offers.

“We are currently coordinating with schools and will offer this option to each school district,” Dederich said. “It will be up to the district when, where, and if they take this option. It is a very important way to ensure kids can get protected.”

Once the vaccine receives state approval it will be free for children 5-11, the same as for all other age groups. Parents can check the Health Department’s Facebook page or visit their website at co.juneau.wi.gov/emergency-information.html for updates. Once formal state approval is granted the sites will offer information on where to get the vaccine, or parents can visit vaccines.gov to search for appointments.

As of March 30, 45.6% of Juneau County residents have received at least one vaccine dose and 47.9% have received the full series, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. The county is about 10% behind the state in both categories as 55.1%, of Wisconsin residents have received the full series and 57.9% have received the first dose.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

