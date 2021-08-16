 Skip to main content
COVID-19 vaccine will be offered everyday at Dodge County Fair
COVID-19 vaccine will be offered everyday at Dodge County Fair

Aerial view (copy)

The Dodge County Fairgrounds is shown in this aerial shot from 2019. The COVID-19 vaccine will be available at the fair everyday.

 LUKE LACHENDRO/Contributed

The COVID-19 vaccine will be available at the Dodge County Fair this week.

Dodge County Public Health Officer Abby Sauer said the vaccine will be available every day of the fair, Wednesday through Sunday, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the commercial building, where the vendors are. The two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be used, and recipients will receive a card with information to call the county's vaccine hotline to set up an appointment for a second dose. 

The 2021 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair is chosen Wednesday night at Bayside Supper Club in Beaver Dam.

The Pfizer vaccine is approved for use for those 12 years of age or older. According to the CDC, the COVID-19 vaccine is effective and greatly reduces the risk of getting infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, spreading the virus to others, getting hospitalized with the disease and dying from it.

Dodge County Public Health is also continuing vaccine events open to the public at schools this month.

Sauer said the county has seen a slight uptick in the numbers of people getting vaccinated in recent weeks, though not to where they were earlier this year.

"I think part of it is due the numbers [of cases] are going up and people are like, 'Oh yeah, COVID is still here. I should get vaccinated,'" as well as people running into mandates related to the vaccine, she said.

Free grandstand entertainment on tap at Dodge County Fair

Sauer said the turnout at the school events hasn't been as good as hoped. Clinics also continue to be scheduled at the county public health building in Juneau.

According to data from the state Department of Health Services, 825 vaccine doses were administered in Dodge County the week of Aug. 1 and 740 doses the week of Aug. 8, up from 497 doses the week of July 11. Dodge County hit 5,328 doses the week of April 4.

43.1 percent of the county's residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, one of the lowest in the state. The state as a whole has reached 53.4 percent of residents.

Dodge County had 12,332 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,009 probable cases as of Aug. 16. There were 12,212 confirmed cases, 994 probable cases the week ending Aug. 8. and 202 people have died.

