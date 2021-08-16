COVID-19 vaccine will be offered everyday at Dodge County Fair

The COVID-19 vaccine will be available at the Dodge County Fair this week.

Dodge County Public Health Officer Abby Sauer said the vaccine will be available every day of the fair, Wednesday through Sunday, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the commercial building, where the vendors are. The two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be used, and recipients will receive a card with information to call the county's vaccine hotline to set up an appointment for a second dose.

The Pfizer vaccine is approved for use for those 12 years of age or older. According to the CDC, the COVID-19 vaccine is effective and greatly reduces the risk of getting infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, spreading the virus to others, getting hospitalized with the disease and dying from it.

Dodge County Public Health is also continuing vaccine events open to the public at schools this month.

Sauer said the county has seen a slight uptick in the numbers of people getting vaccinated in recent weeks, though not to where they were earlier this year.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I think part of it is due the numbers [of cases] are going up and people are like, 'Oh yeah, COVID is still here. I should get vaccinated,'" as well as people running into mandates related to the vaccine, she said.