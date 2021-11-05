 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 vaccines for 5- to 11-year-olds now available in Dodge County
0 Comments
alert top story

COVID-19 vaccines for 5- to 11-year-olds now available in Dodge County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Teachers receive vaccinations (copy)

Children in the 5 to 11 age group will now be able to get the Pfizer vaccine at Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam. Beaver Dam Unified School District teachers and staff were able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine March 3, 2021, at MMC-BD. District Food Service Director Stephanie Young listens to instructions given by Registered Nurse Laura Wendt before receiving the shot.

 DAILY CITIZEN STAFF

Families in Dodge County are now able to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5-11.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services authorized vaccinators to begin administering the Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for those aged 5-11 after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam is scheduling pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations for its clinic on the fourth floor of the medical office building, 705 S. University Ave., Beaver Dam. To schedule an appointment, call 1-855-908-5029.

According to vaccines.gov other Dodge County locations with vaccines available for children ages 5-11 include Walgreens, Hometown Pharmacy, Dodge County Public Health, Marshland Pharmacy, Randolph Community Clinic, Forward Pharmacy and Prairie Ridge Health.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA’s Curiosity Rover has found previously undiscovered organic molecules on Mars

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woods, Faith Lael
Obituaries

Woods, Faith Lael

BARABOO – Faith Lael Woods, age 17, of Baraboo, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at UW Hospital in Madison, from injuries …

Burris, Eric Paul
Obituaries

Burris, Eric Paul

NORTH FREEDOM—Eric Paul Burris, age 46, of North Freedom, Wis., passed away unexpectedly and tragically on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, after a day …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News