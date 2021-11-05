COVID-19 vaccines for 5- to 11-year-olds now available in Dodge County

Families in Dodge County are now able to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5-11.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services authorized vaccinators to begin administering the Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for those aged 5-11 after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on Tuesday.

Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam is scheduling pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations for its clinic on the fourth floor of the medical office building, 705 S. University Ave., Beaver Dam. To schedule an appointment, call 1-855-908-5029.

According to vaccines.gov other Dodge County locations with vaccines available for children ages 5-11 include Walgreens, Hometown Pharmacy, Dodge County Public Health, Marshland Pharmacy, Randolph Community Clinic, Forward Pharmacy and Prairie Ridge Health.