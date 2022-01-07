COVID activity remains high in Columbia and Sauk counties to begin 2022

State and county health officials reported that COVID-19 continues to spread at a high rate in Columbia and Sauk counties.
The numbers provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services indicate a jump of over 650 cases in the last seven days in both counties as of Friday.
Columbia County has seen a spike of 671 new positives while Sauk County went up 752. Both counties have a nearly identical cases per 100,000 population rate, with Columbia County at 1,166.2 and Sauk at 1,166.9, according to Department of Health Services data.
Both counties, like the rest of the counties in the state, have a high transmission rate. According to its weekly data release Jan. 5, Sauk County's two highest percentage jump in cases were in the age groups of 20-29 and 30-39.
Columbia County Health did not respond to emails or phone calls Thursday.
"Over the course of the pandemic, it has certainly fluctuated between age groups," said Sauk County Public Health Officer/Director Treemanisha Stewart. "We are seeing a very big spike in numbers currently. We can speculate that's the source, but we don't actually have data as to what is resulting in that."
Heather Sloan, a spokesperson for the SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, says monitoring possible case spikes as a result of Christmas and New Year's Day is one of the hospital's main focuses. She said that new case numbers fluctuated in the weeks leading up to the holidays, but are now rising.
"We fully expect that trend to continue over the next couple of weeks," said Sloan regarding post-holiday COVID case numbers.
Sloan cited holiday parties and people being back at work as two probable causes of the rise in cases. She was not able to provide current data from the hospital, as she stated the numbers change hourly. The hospital updates a data graphic and posts it to social media every week to two weeks, depending on the level of changes in case numbers, Sloan said.
"It's really an ebb and flow that is constantly changing," said Sloan of patient numbers. "At this point, we are not full capacity. We are able to take care of all our emergency room patients and surgery patients. We do daily assess that (capacity) situation, though."
Despite the rising case numbers, Sloan said St. Clare has not had any significant amount of emergency vehicle diversions to other hospitals.
"We've been very fortunate that has not been a primary concern for us," said Sloan. "For our hospital, there hasn't been any diversions, so that is good."
Stewart stated that the Sauk County Board has voted against the county issuing a mask mandate. Sloan and Stewart said that St. Clare and Sauk County Public Health continue to push vaccinations, masking and social distancing, the latter two being advocated for since the beginning of the pandemic.