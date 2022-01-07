COVID activity remains high in Columbia and Sauk counties to begin 2022

State and county health officials reported that COVID-19 continues to spread at a high rate in Columbia and Sauk counties.

The numbers provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services indicate a jump of over 650 cases in the last seven days in both counties as of Friday.

Columbia County has seen a spike of 671 new positives while Sauk County went up 752. Both counties have a nearly identical cases per 100,000 population rate, with Columbia County at 1,166.2 and Sauk at 1,166.9, according to Department of Health Services data.

Both counties, like the rest of the counties in the state, have a high transmission rate. According to its weekly data release Jan. 5, Sauk County's two highest percentage jump in cases were in the age groups of 20-29 and 30-39.

Columbia County Health did not respond to emails or phone calls Thursday.

"Over the course of the pandemic, it has certainly fluctuated between age groups," said Sauk County Public Health Officer/Director Treemanisha Stewart. "We are seeing a very big spike in numbers currently. We can speculate that's the source, but we don't actually have data as to what is resulting in that."

