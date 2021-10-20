COVID cases up from same time last year

The number of cases in juveniles is up compared to August through Oct. 7 last year, with three cases in juveniles age 0-9 in the same months in 2020 compared to 65 in juveniles age 0-9 in 2021. For ages 10-19 there were 29 cases in 2020 over those months and 124 in 2021.

Dederich said there were 290 total cases last year between Aug. 1 and Oct. 7, and juveniles age 0-9 made up about one percent of cases while age 10-19 made up 10 percent of cases. In 2021 those numbers have increased to 9.7 percent of cases occurring in those ages 0-9 and 18 percent in ages 10-19.

“The rate of difference is 157 percent higher during this same time frame in 10-19 (juveniles),” Dederich said. “In 0-9 (juveniles), 870 percent higher.”

The county is working to vaccinate as many people as possible according to Dederich, and has begun co-administering the vaccine and booster shots for eligible residents with the flu shot. Dederich said the county is also continuing to perform testing with the Wisconsin National Guard.

Although the vaccine is not currently available for children under 12, the FDA is scheduled to meet at the end of October to discuss vaccine eligibility for children age 5-11 and the CDC is set to meet in early November. Eligibility for the vaccine for children age 12-16 in Wisconsin was opened May 12.