COVID deaths on the rise in Dodge County
JUNEAU – For the third time in a week, Dodge County Public Health has announced a person's death was related to COVID-19 leaving eight people dead of the disease since it first came to Dodge County.

People who have been hospitalized rose two to 77 with 1,370 total cases in Dodge County. According to the daily snapshot, there are 203 active cases.

The rolling average of positive tests rose to 6.64 percent. There were 24.44 cases per 100,000 people under the Harvard Global Health Institute Model, indicating accelerated spread.

Dodge County remains in phase 2 of its re-opening plan. Under phase 2, the county recommends capacity at bars, restaurants and other non-essential organizations limited to 50 percent and private indoor gatherings limited to 50 people or less with physical distancing. The phase 1 recommendations would include limiting capacity to 25 percent and limiting indoor social gatherings to 10 people or less with physical distancing.

The county generally recommends precautions like physical distancing at outdoors events, wearing masks and people at increased risk limiting travel.

The county announced one death over the weekend on Monday and an additional death on Thursday. The last death reported before this week was in July.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

