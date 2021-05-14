COVID Disease Investigation: The people behind the calls

Sauk County has tested thousands of individuals for COIVD-19 since June, but getting a full picture of the disease also required the county to investigate those who tested positive.
That is where the county’s disease investigation specialists come in.
Janice Crook is one of nine disease investigation specialists on staff at Sauk County. Through a set of standard interview questions, disease investigators call every person who is a case, checking in with them on their symptoms, how they are doing, and who they have been in contact with. Interview questions are documented in the Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System as a way to track how and where diseases spread and change over time.
After the interview with the positive case, public health conducts additional interviews with those the positive case has identified as potential close contacts. This process is known as contact tracing. When public health reaches out to close contacts, personal information, such as the name and symptoms of the positive case, is never shared. This information is confidential and protected by public health and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.
“I love my community and want to see it thrive,” Crook said. “I grew up on my parent’s dairy farm in Plain and moved down the road to Spring Green when my husband and I were married. We raised our children here. I run an in-home daycare, manage the outdoor pool, and volunteer with the EMS. When I pick up the phone to call someone who is positive for COVID-19, or reach out to a close contact or employer who is struggling to keep their workforce strong, I want them to know this call is about supporting them. I hope having someone on the line they can ask questions of allows them to walk away with everything they need to know to take care of themselves, their family, and their coworkers.”
For investigator Jody Berndt, knowing she is helping stop the spread of COVID-19 in the county she lives in keeps her motivated through some challenging calls.
“There have been many long days and sleepless nights for me thinking about those I’ve talked with,” she said. “Sometimes callers are so ill they can hardly speak. Other times there is a lot of worry there. How will they be able to pay their rent or make ends meet, care for their children, or safely say goodbye to a loved one who has passed away?
“These are real people right here in Sauk County. I know I’m not able to speed up the time it takes for the virus to run through their bodies, but I can provide access to information and resources individuals need.”
Behind the scenes, Sauk County Public Health in conjunction with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention uses data collected from case interviews to learn how the COVID-19 virus is working and changing. This data informs guidance and has already helped reduce quarantine dates in select instances, provided insight on how long someone might test positive after their first positive test, and helped families with multiple individuals in their household understand the importance of remaining in quarantine the extra 14 days past the positive case’s isolation.
“Contact tracing and case investigation is all about education,” said Jessie Phalen, nurse manager for Sauk County. “There is a lot of misinformation out there. We have individuals with symptoms being tested for COVID and instead of waiting in quarantine until their test results come back, they immediately return to work. Several days later when their result comes back positive, we find out they have now been working while infectious. The most important reason to answer a call from Public Health, is that it builds community knowledge. For every person who interacts with one of our case investigators, we add another member of our community who knows a little bit more about the actual way this virus works, what to do if you are sick or a close contact, and who to call with questions.”
Each interview takes anywhere from 20 to 40 minutes. Public health encourages those who have tested positive to prepare for their call in advance. Write down all activities, events, or gatherings attended in the last 14 days and make a list of the names and birth dates of household contacts. For close contacts, make a list of the names and telephone numbers of anyone the potentially ill person may have been within six feet of for more than 15 total minutes in a day for the period of two days before their symptoms began or two days before their test date if they have not had any symptoms.
Sauk County residents with general questions about COVID-19, are encouraged to leave their name and telephone number on Sauk County’s COVID-19 hotline, 608-355-3290, option 3. This message box is monitored by Sauk County staff seven days a week. Or send an email to the secure email address at covid19@saukcountywi.gov. For the latest Sauk County COVID-19 testing info, visit co.sauk.wi.us.
Jody Kapp Berndt is a disease investigation specialist for the Sauk County Health Department.