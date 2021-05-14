COVID Disease Investigation: The people behind the calls

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For investigator Jody Berndt, knowing she is helping stop the spread of COVID-19 in the county she lives in keeps her motivated through some challenging calls.

“There have been many long days and sleepless nights for me thinking about those I’ve talked with,” she said. “Sometimes callers are so ill they can hardly speak. Other times there is a lot of worry there. How will they be able to pay their rent or make ends meet, care for their children, or safely say goodbye to a loved one who has passed away?

“These are real people right here in Sauk County. I know I’m not able to speed up the time it takes for the virus to run through their bodies, but I can provide access to information and resources individuals need.”

Behind the scenes, Sauk County Public Health in conjunction with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention uses data collected from case interviews to learn how the COVID-19 virus is working and changing. This data informs guidance and has already helped reduce quarantine dates in select instances, provided insight on how long someone might test positive after their first positive test, and helped families with multiple individuals in their household understand the importance of remaining in quarantine the extra 14 days past the positive case’s isolation.