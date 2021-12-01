COVID hospitalizations on the rise in Baraboo, Portage

As positive COVID-19 cases rise again throughout the state and region, patients being hospitalized in Sauk and Columbia counties also are increasing to heights not seen since December of last year.
Most SSM Health hospitals, which include St. Clare in Baraboo, are at or near capacity, and roughly 75-80% of the beds that can be staffed at Aspirus Divine Savior in Portage are full, hospital representatives said. Both said they’re seeing an uptick in coronavirus patients.
In south central Wisconsin, almost 91% of hospital beds and intensive care beds were in use as of Nov. 23, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Sauk County Public Health Officer Treemanisha Stewart said local COVID-19 case numbers are “higher than we would like” and are filling all three hospital systems in the county beyond capacity. The high numbers also mean the county health department can’t follow up with all positive cases and close contacts, she said.
Columbia County Public Health Officer Ellen Ellingsworth did not respond to an interview request made Monday.
Jennifer Culotta, chief nursing officer at St. Clare Hospital, said the Baraboo hospital has been “co-existing with COVID” throughout the summer, seeing only a “trickle” of patients that is now getting worse.
“Our ER has been a little busy with COVID patients, but they’re managing,” she said.
In the seven days ending Monday, nine more COVID patients were hospitalized in Sauk County, according to the health department’s data hub. Columbia County reported 13 new coronavirus hospitalizations over a seven-day period ending Nov. 24.
About 30% of St. Clare’s inpatients are hospitalized because of COVID-19, according to spokeswoman Heather Sloan. The increase is compounding capacity issues the facility typically experiences in winter due to seasonal illnesses, she said.
Staffing shortages
Divine Savior Chief Nursing Officer Jan Bauman said the capacity problem in Portage is being driven by the pandemic and the national shortage of nurses. Patients, on average, also are staying in the hospital -- and other Aspirus hospitals -- longer than usual, she said, because nursing homes and post-acute care facilities have more patients than usual, making the discharge process take longer.
She said she doesn’t believe the federal vaccine mandate for health care workers is a factor. That mandate is currently on hold as it is being challenged in court.
Bauman and Culotta both cited a lower number of students graduating from nursing school as a contributing factor of the nursing shortage being felt at both hospitals. Culotta said St. Clare is using an external staffing agency to help make up for it, as well as proactively hiring nursing students to give them more clinical experience, get them in the door and allow nurses to mentor them, which is “an exciting shift that’s been very successful at other ministries in our system.”
Bauman said Portage hospital staff have been working extra hours to care for patients and the community through the pandemic.
“I think that the staff deserve a lot of kudos for the work that they’ve done,” she said. “They’ve been working overtime to accommodate, but they are tired. When they have days off, they need their time away. As the volumes increase, they do create strain on our staff, but we’re able to flex our team across departments.”
Holiday effect
While the pandemic situation differs this year compared to last year because of the wide availability of vaccines, state data shows nearly 40% of Sauk County residents and about 37% of Columbia County residents remain unvaccinated this holiday season.
Bauman said holiday-driven increases in illnesses and hospitalizations “is always a concern,” for which the Portage hospital is preparing.
Culotta said vaccines, part of the “best defense” against the coronavirus, put everyone in a better position this year compared to last winter.
“We are just co-existing with COVID, and our staff is outstanding. You know, staff are working a lot, so please just try to help the health care system and stay healthy,” she said, a sentiment Bauman echoed.
But the virus’ newly discovered variant, known as omicron, could pose a new challenge.
“There’s cause for concern, but we’re not panicking at this point,” said Stewart, the Sauk County health officer. “We’re still pushing the same guidance we’ve been pushing: get vaccinated, wear your mask, wash your hands, all of that, and that’s our best protection against the variant.”
She encouraged anyone with questions about the vaccine to contact their health care provider, a trusted medical professional or the health department.
This holiday season, “we are a tad bit freer, but it’s only because we have the addition of the vaccine,” Stewart said, adding that people still need to be careful around people who are immunocompromised.
“I would still say we’re not completely out of the woods yet. We still have to be careful. We need that socialization with our families, where some of us might not have been able to do that last year, but it’s being careful and cognizant of who you’re around,” she said.
