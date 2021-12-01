COVID hospitalizations on the rise in Baraboo, Portage

Culotta said vaccines, part of the “best defense” against the coronavirus, put everyone in a better position this year compared to last winter.

“We are just co-existing with COVID, and our staff is outstanding. You know, staff are working a lot, so please just try to help the health care system and stay healthy,” she said, a sentiment Bauman echoed.

But the virus’ newly discovered variant, known as omicron, could pose a new challenge.

“There’s cause for concern, but we’re not panicking at this point,” said Stewart, the Sauk County health officer. “We’re still pushing the same guidance we’ve been pushing: get vaccinated, wear your mask, wash your hands, all of that, and that’s our best protection against the variant.”

She encouraged anyone with questions about the vaccine to contact their health care provider, a trusted medical professional or the health department.

This holiday season, “we are a tad bit freer, but it’s only because we have the addition of the vaccine,” Stewart said, adding that people still need to be careful around people who are immunocompromised.