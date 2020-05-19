COVID response questioned: Attorney urges county to take lead

JUNEAU -- Despite its best efforts, Dodge County Board Supervisor Lisa Derr argued that they are not enough, and the county needs to take the lead in protecting its citizens from the dangers of COVID 19.
Her entreaty to the board followed an pandemic update by Public Health Officer Abby Sauer.
Sauer reported that since the Safer at Home order of Governor Tony Evers was struck down by the Wisconsin Supreme Court on May 13, her department has been inundated with calls.
"With the approval of many in county government we decided that the first step was putting out guidance and recommendations to the public versus putting out public health orders," said Sauer.
A press release was issued and a list of actions was offered on the county's web site. Both stated that Dodge County Public Health is asking that residents voluntarily follow guidelines like maintaining a six-foot distance from others, avoiding mass gatherings and wearing a mask in public where distancing is hard to maintain. Businesses have been asked to increase cleaning and monitor employee healt, in accordance with Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation advisories.
Data has dictated the Department of Public Health's responses. A dashboard of county's statistics will soon be shared on the county website. They will include numbers, trends and other vital information about the illness and how likely it is to move in the future.
The department is also working to trace the exposure of those who have tested positive, and how those contacts have impacted disease spread.
"Our goal is that every positive COVID resident gets interviewed within 24 hours of us being notified of that test," Sauer said, "and that every COVID positive contact gets interviewed within 48 hours. As of now we're meeting those goals with our staff and support from the Human Services & Health Department as a whole. More staff will provide help if we need it."
As of Tuesday evening there were 109 positive cases. A total of 42 are active cases that are being monitored in isolation. A total of 14 percent of the total cases have been hospitalized at one point, although that ranges from an overnight stay to more serious treatment. The 66 that have recovered (60 percent of the total cases) are out of isolation and have returned to doing their regular activities.
One person has died. A total of 2,079 people have tested negative.
"We have had a bump in number, although is due in part to the fact that we're testing more," said Sauer. "We were anticipating that would happen."
Outbreaks (of one or more people) in care facilities have been monitored through mass testing or support for those tests.
Donna Maly questioned whether more widespread testing will be pursued. Sauer replied that there are no plans to do so in Dodge County, although that may change.
Supervisor Derr suggested that now is the time to act, since 15 people have contacted her regarding some residents' flagrant disregard for the safety of themselves or others.
"People are concerned that you are pursuing completely unenforceable guidelines as opposed to an order," said Derr. "Numerous people have said they've driven by businesses, were inside businesses and saw things on social media. One driver followed a bunch of bikers who went to a bar that was already overcrowded and was very upset."
She continued, "People are frustrated because they are being chastised by others, and even businesses, because they are following the county's guidelines -- social distancing and wearing masks. One person has stopped patronizing a local grocery store for not having any protections for its workers."
Several people commented positively on the fact that several chain businesses have been able to do what the county has not in requiring plastic dividers, social distancing and face masks.
"If Menards can do it why can't the county," one writer posed.
According to Sauer, local Public Health offices have legal authority to enact powers to "prevent, suppress and control" communicable diseases. Those powers include banning public gatherings.
"If we are seeing that the numbers are not going the right way -- that we're seeing negative outcomes -- we may look at revisiting closure orders," she said.
Such action is limited to a Public Health ordinance, which Dodge County does not have. Such a move will be discussed at a meeting of the Human Services & Health Board on May 27. Approval through various committees could follow, ultimately coming before the County Board in June.
Debate was heated regarding a plan to show the board's solidarity with workers who have agreed to a wage freeze during the COVID 19 crisis. Board members argued both for and against a return to a $50 per diem from this year's proposed $60 rate. One board member also proposed reducing the board chairman's annual salary from the current $12,000 to $8,750.
In the end the matter was referred to the Finance Committee which is supposed to be included in any proposals to alter the county's budget.
