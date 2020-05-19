COVID response questioned: Attorney urges county to take lead

The department is also working to trace the exposure of those who have tested positive, and how those contacts have impacted disease spread.

"Our goal is that every positive COVID resident gets interviewed within 24 hours of us being notified of that test," Sauer said, "and that every COVID positive contact gets interviewed within 48 hours. As of now we're meeting those goals with our staff and support from the Human Services & Health Department as a whole. More staff will provide help if we need it."

As of Tuesday evening there were 109 positive cases. A total of 42 are active cases that are being monitored in isolation. A total of 14 percent of the total cases have been hospitalized at one point, although that ranges from an overnight stay to more serious treatment. The 66 that have recovered (60 percent of the total cases) are out of isolation and have returned to doing their regular activities.

One person has died. A total of 2,079 people have tested negative.

"We have had a bump in number, although is due in part to the fact that we're testing more," said Sauer. "We were anticipating that would happen."

Outbreaks (of one or more people) in care facilities have been monitored through mass testing or support for those tests.