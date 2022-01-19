COVID spread still very high in Columbia and Sauk counties

The spread of COVID-19 continues to be high in the area and caused a Baraboo School District to switch to virtual learning for a short time.

According to the latest data from the Sauk County Health Department, there were 740 new cases in the county from Jan. 12 through Jan. 19. Of those cases, 202, or 27.3 percent, are between the ages of 0-19. Because of a high number of new cases in children, the Baraboo School District indicated on its website that it decided to keep students home and utilize virtual learning from this week.

In an email, SSM Health St. Clare Hospital spokesperson Heather Sloan said that while SSM Health has seen an increase in positive cases among all age groups, only a small number (no specified figure) has required hospitalization.

"We have seen a rise in younger adults more so than we did in previous COVID waves and a significant number are unvaccinated," said Sloan in the email.

She continued by saying the hospital continues to stress quarantine for people who test positive, along with encouraging the usual COVID-19 safety precautions and vaccinations for both it and influenza.