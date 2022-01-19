COVID spread still very high in Columbia and Sauk counties

The spread of COVID-19 continues to be high in the area and caused a Baraboo School District to switch to virtual learning for a short time.
According to the latest data from the Sauk County Health Department, there were 740 new cases in the county from Jan. 12 through Jan. 19. Of those cases, 202, or 27.3 percent, are between the ages of 0-19. Because of a high number of new cases in children, the Baraboo School District indicated on its website that it decided to keep students home and utilize virtual learning from this week.
In an email, SSM Health St. Clare Hospital spokesperson Heather Sloan said that while SSM Health has seen an increase in positive cases among all age groups, only a small number (no specified figure) has required hospitalization.
"We have seen a rise in younger adults more so than we did in previous COVID waves and a significant number are unvaccinated," said Sloan in the email.
She continued by saying the hospital continues to stress quarantine for people who test positive, along with encouraging the usual COVID-19 safety precautions and vaccinations for both it and influenza.
The Wisconsin Dells School District, according to its website, had 28 more positive cases between Jan. 17 and 18. No current plans for virtual learning have been specified. District Administrator Terry Slack in a memo to parents of district students that symptomatic cases must quarantine for ten days, be symptom-free and have not had a fever for 24 hours before returning to school.
Columbia County, according to its website, has 1,111 new cases since Jan. 12 as of Jan. 19. The site's new data also indicated 16 of those cases are new hospitalizations and the death count of positive cases increased by seven. The highest percentage of cases in the county since data collection are in children/teenagers, as 2,428 people under 18 have tested positive. Activity level of the virus remains critically high, according to the Jan. 19 data report.
The Columbia County Health Department did not respond to an email requesting information.
Aspirus Health spokesperson Andrew Krauss said in a statement that the latest demand for COVID-19 testing and increased levels of other seasonal illnesses is creating logjams in clinics and emergency departments.
"The latest chapter in the COVID-19 pandemic is being written by the omicron variant and it extends beyond the walls of our hospitals," said Krauss in the statement.
COVID testing is available at local Walgreens stores. The store in Wisconsin Dells has at-home COVID tests available, but the tests, which arrive on Saturdays, are usually sold out within a couple hours of shipment, according to the pharmacy manager. People can also order at-home COVID tests from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Area testing site information is available on the Sauk County Health Department website.